Greek Navy vs China Coast Guard. Who wins?

We all know that the Chinese navy fleet likes to patrol Japan. This makes Greek friends @Foinikas feel angry.
Although Chinese members patiently explained that the Chinese fleet would not patrol Greece. But it seems that Greek friends have lost their sanity.
We just want our Greek friends to understand ~ the Mediterranean and the Pacific Ocean are different.
To help Greek friends better understand the Pacific Ocean. Let's take the China Coast Guard as an example...
China Coast Guard: 3x 12000 ton cruisers
CCG 2901 ship
CCG 3901 ship
CCG 5901 ship
Other Chinese Coast Guard ships ~ 4000 tons+.
We just hope that Greek friends can understand. The Pacific is different from the Mediterranean.
BTW. There are no bananas in Greece now?
@MMM-E Your opinion?
Although Chinese members patiently explained that the Chinese fleet would not patrol Greece. But it seems that Greek friends have lost their sanity.
We just want our Greek friends to understand ~ the Mediterranean and the Pacific Ocean are different.
To help Greek friends better understand the Pacific Ocean. Let's take the China Coast Guard as an example...
China Coast Guard: 3x 12000 ton cruisers
CCG 2901 ship
CCG 3901 ship
CCG 5901 ship
Other Chinese Coast Guard ships ~ 4000 tons+.
We just hope that Greek friends can understand. The Pacific is different from the Mediterranean.
BTW. There are no bananas in Greece now?
@MMM-E Your opinion?
Last edited: