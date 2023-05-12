What's new

Greek Navy vs China Coast Guard. Who wins?

Who wins?

We all know that the Chinese navy fleet likes to patrol Japan. This makes Greek friends @Foinikas feel angry.

Although Chinese members patiently explained that the Chinese fleet would not patrol Greece. But it seems that Greek friends have lost their sanity.

We just want our Greek friends to understand ~ the Mediterranean and the Pacific Ocean are different.

To help Greek friends better understand the Pacific Ocean. Let's take the China Coast Guard as an example...

China Coast Guard: 3x 12000 ton cruisers

CCG 2901 ship
Screenshot_20230512_185514.jpg


CCG 3901 ship
0be330240a434554b4f27618dd160986.jpg


CCG 5901 ship
29ae0f3595154802934a45a3d1487eff.jpg


Other Chinese Coast Guard ships ~ 4000 tons+.

Screenshot_20230512_200122.jpg

Screenshot_20230512_202838.jpg
Screenshot_20230512_202752.jpg
Screenshot_20230512_202708.jpg

Screenshot_20230512_201559.jpg


We just hope that Greek friends can understand. The Pacific is different from the Mediterranean.

BTW. There are no bananas in Greece now?

@MMM-E Your opinion?
 
01dd958173f049e5f55e0a980d71505f3ac7c3bb6f600457cd6a9a760f13059b.jpg


As soon as I said that GreatHanWarrior is renhai's alt account,suddenly renhai appeared out of nowhere.
 
New Reasons for Australia?

Is this the Greek Navy?

HS_HYDRA.jpg
greek-navy-ship.jpg
Fleet.jpg


emmm.........？？？
 

