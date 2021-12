"We have become the pawns of US' plans to encircle Russia and blockade China because of the "Turkey will attack you" scenario that America has pumped."

"We have equipped Greece with "butchers" bases for the benefits of US imperialism."

He said: @Foinikas bro, do you remember what I said about the Greek left and conservatives? This man is right. Even though it's conservatism on your outside, also I know you have the light of the left in your deep inside too, don't deny it.