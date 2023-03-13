Greek LOR to USA for 300 M2A2 Bradley ODS-SA

EKTAKTO: Εντός της εβδομάδας φεύγει αίτημα για τα 300 Bradley M2A2 ODS-SA! - Πτήση & Διάστημα Μέσα στη εβδομάδα υπολογίζεται πως θα αποσταλεί η επιστολή “Letter of Request-LOR” για τα 300 Bradley M2A2 από την Ελλάδα για τις ΗΠΑ. Όπως πρώτη έγραψε η σελίδα μας, η αμερικανική πλευρά γνωστοποίησε στο ΓΕΕΘΑ πως υπάρχουν άμεσα διαθέσιμα 300 Bradley της έκδοσης Μ2Α2. Παλιότερα οι ΗΠΑ είχαν...

A surprise article by Ptisi a few days ago,talked about USA offering us 300 M2A2 Bradley ODS-SA IFVs from their stocks.Right now,they posted a new article saying that the LOR is ready to be sent to the Americans this week.Greece has been without a modern IFV for decades. We've had 105 French AMX-10P IFVs for a while and then retired them. In the early '90s we bought about 500 BMP-1A1 Ost IFVs from ex-DDR stocks,which became the country's only IFV since then. Eventually,we donated and/or sold hundreds of them to Iraq and Egypt.In 2022,the exchange deal with Germany for 40 Marder 1A3 started (we will give them BMP-1s and they will send them to Ukraine).The Greek government is still trying to get 60 more German Marder 1A3s,but they will still not be enough.Now the Americans are giving us 300 Bradleys. They will still not be enough,but they will be something...after decades of having only old soviet junk.