Greek/Hellenic Armed Forces Thread - Pictures, News Articles and Discussions on all Greek/Hellenic Military Affairs.

Hellenic Armed Forces Coat of Arms

1637432126681.png


Founded1828; 193 years ago
Current form1975; 46 years ago
Service branches
HeadquartersAthens, Greece


Leadership
President
Katerina Sakellaropoulou
Prime Minister
Kyriakos Mitsotakis
Minister of National Defense
Nikos Panagiotopoulos
Chief of the General Staff
General Konstantinos Floros


Manpower
Military age18
ConscriptionActive
Available for
military service		2,535,174 males, age 15–49 (2008 est.[3]),
2,517,273 females, age 15–49 (2008 est.[3])
Fit for
military service		2,084,469 males, age 15–49 (2008 est.[3]),
2,065,956 females, age 15–49 (2008 est.[3])
Reaching military
age annually		53,858 males (2008 est.[3]),
50,488 females (2008 est.[3])
Active personnel107,600[1]
Reserve personnel221,600[2]


Expenditures
Budget€4.398 billion (2020)[1]
Percent of GDP2.58% (2020)[1]



Industry
Foreign suppliers


Related articles
HistoryMilitary history of Greece
RanksGreek military ranks

Hellenic National Defense General Staff
Main article: Hellenic National Defense General Staff
The Hellenic National Defense General Staff has the operational command of the Joint Armed Forces Headquarters and the units that operate under them. It is also responsible for organizing and implementing routine operations and exercises of the Joint Armed Forces, coordinating and implementing operations during the management of wartime and peacetime crises and overseeing operations of the Hellenic Armed Forces outside Greek national territory.

1637435156796.png

Motto: Αἰὲν Ἀριστεύειν ("Ever to Excel")

Hellenic Army
Main article: Hellenic Army
The basic components of the Hellenic Army are Arms and Corps. The former is responsible for combat missions and the latter for logistical support. It is organized in Commands, Formations, and Units with the main being brigade, division and corps. Its main mission is to guarantee the territorial integrity and independence of the country.

1637436290490.png


Identification ΕΣ

Vehicle markings

Hellenic Army military vehicles roundel.svg

A lot more information on this Wiki Page on the massive Hellenic Army and its history.

Hellenic Navy
Main article: Hellenic Navy
The Hellenic Navy incorporates a modern fleet consisting of strike units, such as frigates, gunboats, submarines and fast attack guided missile vessels and multiple types of support vessels, in order to be able to conduct naval operations that protect Greek national interests and guarantee the integrity of Greek territorial waters, the mainland and the islands.

Naval Insignia

1637436799243.png


Naval Jack

1637436847396.png


Naval Pennant

1637436880591.png


The Wiki page for the Hellenic Navy and its history to its current inventory.

1637437769118.png


The Hellenic Navy flagship frigate HS Spetsai in the Red Sea while transiting to the Persian Gulf on Operation INAS BAHR (Friendly Seas)

Hellenic Air Force
Main article: Hellenic Air Force
The Hellenic Air Force incorporates a modern aircraft fleet and congruent structure, combined with a comprehensive air defense system that consists of a widespread network of anti-aircraft weapons. The structure, which is overseen by the Air Force General Staff, includes the Tactical Air Force Command, the Air Force Support Command, the Air Force Training Command and a number of other independent defense units and services. Its main mission is to defend Greek airspace and to provide combat support to the Hellenic Army and the Hellenic Navy.

1637436990320.png

The Wiki page for the Hellenic Air Force and all current aircraft in inventory.

Demo Team "Zeus"

1637437371131.png


All the above information is from Wikipedia, if there is anything that needs correcting, please let me or the moderator for this section and either of us can correct it.
 
