  • Thursday, August 13, 2020

Greek frigate hits Turkish frigate in Aegean

Discussion in 'Middle East & Africa' started by Austin Powers, Aug 13, 2020 at 5:56 PM.

    Since the Trojan war times, Greece and Anatolia are at odds.

     
    Can I see our ship hit?
     
    This is probably fake news - no official word about this from the Greek or Turkish side.

    The Greek frigate in question was seen today co-training with a French naval squadron that came into the region. If it had collided with another ship, there would probably be some sign of damage.

     
    Greece have no power of its own to fight the Turkish but getting support from colonial power France and Egypt it wants to fight turkey
     
