Greek FA Dendias to Turkey: We reject the neo-Ottoman bullies

1662543728180.png


The Greek Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nikos Dendias, gave a harsh response to Tayyip Erdogan and the Turkish officials. A strict and clear message that Turkey's statements and actions are unacceptable, unheard of and condemnable, but also that "we are not afraid " and "reject neo-Ottoman bullies", Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias sent in a press conference after the meeting with the French foreign minister in Athens.

As Nikos Dendias found out, Turkey is trying to turn back the clock of history, to revive the Ottoman Empire and made it clear that the statements and actions of the Turkish side are not acceptable. "We have faced much more serious threats in our very long history. And I want to be clear, we completely reject neo-Ottoman bullies. I use a word of Turkish origin, so that it is completely understood," he pointed out.

Equally, he announced that Greece is not going to be carried away by delirium, it is a European country, a modern Democracy, committed to International Law, the Charter of the United Nations, the International Treaties, and is in favor of constructive dialogue, always at the basis of the International Right.

www.real.gr

Hχηρό μήνυμα Δένδια στην Τουρκία: Απορρίπτουμε τα νεοοθωμανικά νταηλίκια

Σκληρή απάντηση στον Ταγίπ Ερντογάν και τους Τούρκους αξιωματούχους έδωσε ο Έλληνας υπουργός Εξωτερικών, Νίκος Δένδιας.
www.real.gr www.real.gr

"On a daily basis, Turkish officials make outrageous statements against Greece and the Greek people, against the government. Maps showing Greek islands as Turkish appear. It is stated by the Turkish side that these islands are "under Greek occupation". It is stated, repeatedly, and most recently today during your stay there, that "they may come suddenly in the night". That is, to invade the islands. I remind you that opposite the Aegean islands there is the largest amphibious fleet in Europe and a full army. Just yesterday, it was said that "Greece is not Turkey's equal and cannot be its interlocutor".

Turkey threatens Greece with war (casus belli), if it applies its rights derived from International Law and the International Law of the Sea. It violates our national sovereignty on a daily basis. This year there have been more than 6,100 violations of the national airspace, 157 overflights over Greek territory and 1,000 violations of our territorial waters," said the Minister of Foreign Affairs in particular.
 
As Nikos Dendias found out, Turkey is trying to turn back the clock of history, to revive the Ottoman Empire and made it clear that the statements and actions of the Turkish side are not acceptable
Greek lies and cheap propaganda wont work anymore ...


A few days ago bandit Greece ( S300 ) radar lock Turkish F-16s during NATO duty in international airspace

Turkiye said know your place Greece "We will come suddenly one night" like 1974

and Greece has started crying like little girls to USA and France
Greece hiding behind USA-France and acts bigger than her its capability



Turkiye never will allow bandit countries ( Greece,France-USA ) to steal oil/gas reserves and 150.000+ km area from the Turks in the Eastern Mediterranean

Turkiye is not İraq or Syria or Libya or Mali
 
