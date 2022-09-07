Greek FA Dendias to Turkey: We reject the neo-Ottoman bullies

And I want to be clear, we completely reject neo-Ottoman bullies. I use a word of Turkish origin, so that it is completely understood

Hχηρό μήνυμα Δένδια στην Τουρκία: Απορρίπτουμε τα νεοοθωμανικά νταηλίκια Σκληρή απάντηση στον Ταγίπ Ερντογάν και τους Τούρκους αξιωματούχους έδωσε ο Έλληνας υπουργός Εξωτερικών, Νίκος Δένδιας.

remind you that opposite the Aegean islands there is the largest amphibious fleet in Europe and a full army.

, if it applies its rights derived from International Law and the International Law of the Sea.

The Greek Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nikos Dendias, gave a harsh response to Tayyip Erdogan and the Turkish officials. A strict and clear message that Turkey's statements and actions are unacceptable, unheard of and condemnable, but also that "we are not afraid " and "reject neo-Ottoman bullies", Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias sent in a press conference after the meeting with the French foreign minister in Athens.As Nikos Dendias found out," he pointed out.Equally, he announced that Greece is not going to be carried away by delirium, it is a European country, a modern Democracy, committed to International Law, the Charter of the United Nations, the International Treaties, and is in favor of constructive dialogue, always at the basis of the International Right.r"." said the Minister of Foreign Affairs in particular.