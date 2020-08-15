/ Register

  • Saturday, August 15, 2020

Greek Civilization

Discussion in 'Europe & Russia' started by damm1t, Aug 15, 2020 at 3:38 PM.

  1. Aug 15, 2020 at 3:38 PM #1
    damm1t

    damm1t SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    3,871
    Joined:
    Sep 22, 2010
    Ratings:
    +2 / 7,722 / -3
    Country:
    Turkey
    Location:
    Turkey
    Taking Hard Line, Greece Turns Back Migrants by Abandoning Them at Sea

    Many Greeks have grown frustrated as tens of thousands of asylum seekers languished on Greek islands. Now, evidence shows, a new conservative government has a new method of keeping them out.

    [​IMG]

    RHODES, Greece — The Greek government has secretly expelled more than 1,000 refugees from Europe’s borders in recent months, sailing many of them to the edge of Greek territorial waters and then abandoning them in inflatable and sometimes overburdened life rafts.

    Since March, at least 1,072 asylum seekers have been dropped at sea by Greek officials in at least 31 separate expulsions, according to an analysis of evidence by The New York Times from three independent watchdogs, two academic researchers and the Turkish Coast Guard. The Times interviewed survivors from five of those episodes and reviewed photographic or video evidence from all 31.




    “It was very inhumane,” said Najma al-Khatib, a 50-year-old Syrian teacher, who says masked Greek officials took her and 22 others, including two babies, under cover of darkness from a detention center on the island of Rhodes on July 26 and abandoned them in a rudderless, motorless life raft before they were rescued by the Turkish Coast Guard.

    “I left Syria for fear of bombing — but when this happened, I wished I’d died under a bomb,” she told The Times.

    Illegal under international law, the expulsions are the most direct and sustained attempt by a European country to block maritime migration using its own forces since the height of the migration crisis in 2015, when Greece was the main thoroughfare for migrants and refugees seeking to enter Europe.

    The Greek government denied any illegality.

    “Greek authorities do not engage in clandestine activities,’’ said a government spokesman, Stelios Petsas. “Greece has a proven track record when it comes to observing international law, conventions and protocols. This includes the treatment of refugees and migrants.”

    Related:

    ‘We Are Like Animals’: Inside Greece’s Secret Site for Migrants

    Child Dies at Sea as Greece Cracks Down on Migrants From Turkey
     
  2. Aug 15, 2020 at 3:46 PM #2
    Constantin84

    Constantin84 FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    549
    Joined:
    Feb 4, 2020
    Ratings:
    +0 / 531 / -0
    Country:
    Romania
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    No more illegal immigration, the inn is full...cry me a river
    Turkey s weaponization of illegal migration is being cancelled out
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  3. Aug 15, 2020 at 3:48 PM #3
    Ich

    Ich FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    448
    Joined:
    Mar 14, 2018
    Ratings:
    +1 / 618 / -1
    Country:
    Germany
    Location:
    Germany
    Hahaha, yes!

    *sing* "cry me a river aahahaaaa cry me a river aahahaaa"

    And even fascist Merkel cant do anything against it!
     
  4. Aug 15, 2020 at 4:02 PM #4
    MMM-E

    MMM-E SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    4,867
    Joined:
    Jul 6, 2017
    Ratings:
    +1 / 4,889 / -3
    Country:
    Turkey
    Location:
    Germany
    Typical bandit christian country without humanity
    Greece is violating international and EU law by using disproportionate force against asylum seekers at the border

    According to international law and international conventions and agreements on refugees, every person who does not feel safe and who leaves their country due to war and similar fears has the right to seek refuge in another country

    also according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, which serves as the guardian of the 1967 Protocol on the Status of Refugees, the protection of refugees is the primary responsibility of states

    Greece is a part to both the 1951 Convention and the 1967 Protocol..... within the framework of its obligations, Greece is obliged to receive the asylum application of every Syrian, Afghan or other country citizen who fled due to the war in their country and to conclude these applications as soon as possible





    Turkiye kicked bandit France+Greece in the Eastern Mediterranean ........cry me a river aahahaaa

    cry me a river aahahaaa """ cry me a river aahahaaa



    pathetic Greeks can attack only innocent civilians ... nothing else

    btw Turkiye should take 18 Islands which have been militarized unlawful by Greece
     
  5. Aug 15, 2020 at 4:46 PM #5
    Dante80

    Dante80 FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    959
    Joined:
    Apr 1, 2018
    Ratings:
    +5 / 1,371 / -0
    Country:
    Greece
    Location:
    Greece
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 3 (Users: 0, Guests: 2)