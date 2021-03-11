What's new

Greek Article on JF17 appears on Internet

The Maverick

The Maverick

BANNED
Jan 4, 2016
1,257
-12
1,035
Country
India
Location
United Kingdom
Guys PLEASE dont shoot the messenger .

Feel free to delete the Thread if you feel its lies and not true

Its a Greek article on the Thunder with some severe critical anlaysis on Thunder programme

Key points i picked up

Total cost to pakistan thus far for 115 Thunders at $3 .5 billion
China had orginally planned to induct Thunder but went down the J10 route
PAF not happy about rising cost of maintenace and delays of spares from russia for engines
Pakistan wanted to have western avionics and engines but cost saving ended up with russian engines and chinease avionics
Thunder is considered the second best fighter in PAF

Any way share read and comment
Why is Pakistan's JF-17 fighter a failure | Pentapostagma


Please its just a greek article as Y tube clip ,,,, And is not my own work
 
The Maverick

The Maverick

BANNED
Jan 4, 2016
1,257
-12
1,035
Country
India
Location
United Kingdom
Pakistan's JF-17 Fighter Jet An 'Absolute Failure'; Could Opt For J-10s Instead- Greek Media

Pakistan’s much-touted advanced fighter jet, JF-17 ‘Thunder’, which it has developed in collaboration with ally China, is an absolute dud, Greek media claims. After US’ F-15EX Offer To India, Is Russia Re-Pitching Su-57 Stealth Fighters To The Indian Air Force? The JF-17 Thunder was said to have...
This is a seperate article Euraasia Times

But picks up details from Greek Report

Pakistan's JF-17 Fighter Jet An 'Absolute Failure'; Could Opt For J-10s Instead- Greek Media

Pakistan’s much-touted advanced fighter jet, JF-17 ‘Thunder’, which it has developed in collaboration with ally China, is an absolute dud, Greek media claims. After US’ F-15EX Offer To India, Is Russia Re-Pitching Su-57 Stealth Fighters To The Indian Air Force? The JF-17 Thunder was said to have...
Something about Link 16 on F16 cannot inter operate with Link 17 ON thunders

And data rates are too slow
J10 rumours are surfacing again
 
PakistaniAtBahrain

PakistaniAtBahrain

FULL MEMBER
Jan 24, 2021
1,394
0
1,940
Country
Bahrain
Location
Bahrain
M

Mrc

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 19, 2013
9,813
0
11,279
Country
Pakistan
Location
Qatar
Greeks spent 600 years under ottoman rule... If I were Greek o would b seriously stressed about own Airforce viz via of its particular neighbour...

Having said that article was probably written by srivatsav group using Greek alias
 
Bilal9

Bilal9

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 4, 2014
15,160
3
23,770
Country
Bangladesh
Location
United States
So Modi has bots too, and some live on PDF...:lol:

The desperation is spectacular, they have an actual dud called Tejas and no one has time to write garbage on it.
Figures - Indians have figured out how to invade and utilize failing profitless media of these countries, its all available for hire nowadays...
 
The Eagle

The Eagle

SENIOR MODERATOR
Oct 15, 2015
20,667
170
38,175
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
When it is made clear that we don't have any space for Propaganda and copy paste journalism by India or their cheerleader then it should be understood clearly. If India wants to believe into this, may the Almighty save me from embarrassment, ask Modi and his whole generation to dare cross the line and test it accordingly. Unfortunately, we are dealing with a shamelessness and totally disrespectful propaganda media houses of India but on other hand, we will shoot down either the source or unmannered messenger. The way it's been made clear before and repeatedly, even a deaf, dumb and blind human would have understood but seems like, proven liars of Indian propaganda media have nothing else to earn their bread. Had it been about courage, moral and dare, they should have been damning Indian armed forces especially.IAF for never showing.up after 2 shots. Only 2 shots by PAF that made them to shoot 1 of their own with 6 onboard. Cowards.

Don't bother again.
 
