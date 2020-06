According to enikos.gr, the plan elaborated by the General Staff of the Greek Army for the gradual replacement of the old M113 APCs indicates a will to run the procedures very quickly so that it can bring to Greece not only 1,200 M1117 Guardians, also designated Armored Security Vehicles (based on the Cadillac Gage V-100 and V-150 Commandos), but also 350 M2A2 Bradleys at the same time.The Greek team that will go to the United States for the selection of vehicles from the surplus stock of the U.S. Army and the National Guards has already been selected. The Bradley M2A2 s will bring much-desired support to the fleet of Leopard 2HEL (Hellenic, Greek) MBTs. This variant was developed on the basis of experience gained by the U.S. Army from Operation Desert Storm (ODS) in the Gulf, in 1993.According to information from enikos.gr, the finalization of the departure date of the Greek team to the United States is considered a matter of weeks. The reason for not already set a firm date is linked to reasons of protection against the covid-19.Let us remind that, un December 2019, the U.S. Government planned to donate almost 60 Bradley M2A2 Infantry Fighting Vehicles in ODS (Operation Desert Storm) configuration to Croatia, according to a statement issued by Croatian Defense Minister Damir Krsticevic, Kamenjar.com reports. The “Greek” Bradleys will obviously come from the same stock. In 2017 and 2018, Lebanon also received M2A2 Bradleys from the same stock.