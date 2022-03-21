Greece will be getting F-16Vs in 2022

According to https://doureios.com/gemise-f-16-i-eab-omali-exelixi-tou-programmatos-v/ the Hellenic Air Force will be getting 8 F-16Vs by the end of 2022.
"With the arrival of the 13th F-16 fighter in ODA last Monday, March 14, the Air Force F-16V upgrade program is progressing according to plan. This is the "508", an F-16C Block 52+ car that operates with the 337 Squadron. The next phase is expected to begin in a few days, from late March to early April, with the completion of systems and software tests at "005" located in Fort Worth, Texas, when the aircraft will "leave" Lockheed Martin and will transferred to the USAF. This will be done after the completion of the software testing phase and the transfer of the aircraft to Edwards Air Base, where the USAF is now responsible for the weapons testing and certification phase.
In the meantime, as the certification of the V software package has been achieved, the "transfusion" together with the relevant subsystems and systems will begin, in the first two in a row F-16 that entered the ODA, ie the "505" and "006" . This is expected to be completed after Easter. Two flying Lockheed Martin testers will have arrived in Greece, in order to fly these first two F-16Vs and perform all system tests, certifying that they meet the requirements in every respect. They themselves will train on the specific planes the first two Greek pilots of the Air Force, in order to then take on the duties of testers and then to undertake the controls and certification of the aircraft to be delivered.
This process is expected to last throughout the summer and in September the first two upgraded F-16Vs will be officially handed over to the Air Force for full operational operation. Naturally, the first period will be devoted to crew training to familiarize themselves with the new systems carried by the upgraded aircraft, and then, as deliveries evolve, operational training at the Squadron level will gradually follow. At the beginning of autumn, "005" from the USA is expected to return to Greece. According to the plan, by 2022, the Air Force will have received 8 upgraded F-16Vs."
The HAF is also expecting the next 6 Rafale after summer. So by the end of the year,we could probably have 12 Rafale and 8 F-16Vs already.
