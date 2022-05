Greece vs Turkiye Military Power : Tactical and Strategic Advantages

ANTI-SHIP MISSILE POWER

TRLG-230 laser guided supersonic Missile

ATMACA land based anti-ship Missile

CAKIR New generation anti-ship Missile​

SOM air launched anti-ship Missile

Greece is a Country without national defense Industryon the other hand Turkiye has developed its own Missiles to hit Hellenic Navy Warships in the Aegean Sea-- Range : 70 km land launched and 150 km air launched-- Warhead : 50 kgRange : 250 kmWarhead : 250 kmit will use the most modern systems in the worldnext-generation swarm technologies as well as artificial intelligenceFor example, KIZILELMA unmanned stealth Fighter Jet to fire 4 CAKIR cruise missilesThe first one, with electronic jamming capability will go ahead, and the other 3 will follow behind it. The first one will confuse the air defense systems, and the 3 following will hit the targetsRange = 150 kmDiameter = 275 mmWeight = 330 kg ( with booster )Length = 4.1 m ( with booster )Warhead = 70 kgSpeed = 0.75-0.85 MachGuidance = INS , IIR , RF , Hybrid (IIR+RF) Seeker , Radar Altimeter , Barometric Altimeter , Datalink--The earth reference navigation system will be loaded into its memory. In the absence of GNSS, it will continue by looking at the map in its memory-- The passive hybrid ( RF+IIR) seeker-- Network-centric warfare capability with Datalink-- next-generation swarm technologies-- artificial intelligence-- Swarm concept that allows coordinated attack with a large number of ammunition.-- Determining and changing the flight route-- Ability to perform evasive maneuvers during the hit phase.-- Ability to detect damage.-- sea skimming and terrain hugging-- Low radar visibility due to its small dimensions and unique body design with radar absorber-- High durability in GNSS jamming and deception environments thanks to the Anti-Jamming GNSS system-- Usability from all manned and unmanned air, land and sea vehicles ( including transport aircrafts )Range : 275 kmWarhead : 230 kgeven AKINCI UCAV to carry SOM Missile