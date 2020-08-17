Greece vs Turkiye Conflict: What Would Happen?

This isn’t 100 years ago and war is now more sophisticated, electronic and swifter with Greece and Turkiye-- 50-90 SCALP Cruise Missiles for Mirage2000 Jets-- 39 EXOCET anti ship Missiles for Mirage2000 Jets-- HARM anti radiation missiles for F-16 Jets-- JSOW glide Bombs-- PATRIOT Air Defense SystemsGreece doest have defense industry to produce Cruise Missile,Anti ship Missile,guided MLRS,etc-- 95 POPEYE Cruise Missiles for F-4 Jets-- 50 SLAM-ER land attack/anti ship Missiles for F-16 Jets-- HARM anti radiation missiles for F-16 Jets-- JSOW and KGK glide Bombs-- S400 Air Defense Systems-- SOM Cruise Missileafter 2012 Turkish Missiles/guided MLRS/long range smart Bombs entered service120km TRG-300 guided MLRS150km J600T Tactical Ballistic Missile360km BORA Tactical Ballistic Missilealso Turkish Army has 120 of ATACMS Tactical Ballistic Missiles with range of 165kmTurkiye can produce hundreds of TRG-300 , J600T and BORA Missiles to hit Air Bases , Jet hangars , PATRIOT Air Defense Systems in Athens , Thessaloniki , Skyros, Limnos, and Samothrakialso Turkish Army has 100 of HARPY kamikaze Drones with range of 500km for SEAD roleand Turkiye has developed KARGI kamikaze Drones with range of 1000+km for SEAD roleGreek Airforce = nothingGreece never can stop Turkish Misssile Power which can destroy Greek Airbases including Fighter Jets------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Greek Airforce has 50-90 SCALP land attack Cruise Missiles and 39 EXOCET anti ship MissilesTurkish Airforce has 95 POPEYE land attack Cruise Missiles and 50 SLAM-ER land attack/anti ship missilesalso Turkiye has developed SOM Cruise Missile and ATMACA anti ship Missile with KTJ-3200 turbojet engineTurkiye has started producing more 415 SOM Cruise Missiles ...... SOM-C variant with anti ship capability to hit even moving warshipsATMACA anti ship Missile including land based variant to block Aegean and Eastern Mediterraneanalso ATMACA block-II variant with RF+IIR+Datalink to hit Air Bases , Jet hangars , PATRIOT Air Defense Systems in Athens , Thessaloniki , Skyros, Limnos, and Samothraki--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Turkiye bought S400 Air Defense System including 40N6E Missile , destruction range is up to 380-400 kmRange : 380-400 kmAltitude : 30 kmSpeed : mach 4Turkish KORKUT 35mm SPAAG and HISAR-O Air Defense System entered service to intercept Cruise Missiles and Fighter Jets------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Aegean Islands such as Skyros, Limnos, and Samothraki are technically unsinkable aircraft bases like carriers with anti-aircraft systems, anti-ship missiles, soldiers, and air squadronsbut Eastern Mediterranean is Turkiye's play zonealso Greek Airforce doesnt have Air refueling Tankers and Turkiye can use S400 Air Defense Systems to block Eastern Mediterranean against Airforce4 HYDRA class Frigates armed with 16x ESSM SAMs and 8x HARPOON anti ship missiles9 ELLI class Frigates armed with 8x SEA SPARROW SAMs and 8x HARPOON anti ship missilesTotal of 136 SAMSs and 104 anti ship missiles4 YAVUZ class Frigates armed with 16x SEASPARROW SAMs and 8x HARPOON anti ship missiles4 BARBAROS class Frigates armed with 32/64x ESSM SAMs and 8x HARPOON anti ship missiles4 GABYA class Frigates armed with 40x SM-1MR SAMs and 8x HARPOON anti ship missiles4 modernized GABYA class Frigates armed with 40x SM-1MR and 32x ESSM SAMs and 8x HARPOON anti ship missiles4 ADA class Corvettes class Frigates armed with 21x RAMs and 8x HARPOON anti ship missilestotal of 704 SAMs and 160 anti ship missilesHellenic Navy no match with the Turkish Armed Forces in the Eastern Mediterranean------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------AIRFORCE154 F-16C/D42 Mirage-200034 F-4 PI 20004 Embraer EMB-145 AEWCNO Air refueling TankerNO UCAVNO Radar Electronic Warfare System230+ F-16C/D45 F-4 2020 TERMINATOR4 Boeing E-7T AEWC7 Boeing KC-135 Air refueling Tankers... ANKA-S , AKSUNGUR and AKINCI UCAVs... KORAL and REDET Radar Electronic Warfare SystemsGreece doesnt have capability to hit all Airbases in Turkiyeon the other hand even land based TRG-300 guided MLRS, J600T , ATACMS , BORA Tactical Ballistic Missiles and ATMACA Block-II Cruise Missiles to hit Air Bases , Jet hangars , PATRIOT Air Defense Systems in Athens , Thessaloniki , Skyros, Limnos, and Samothraki