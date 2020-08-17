/ Register

Greece vs Turkiye Conflict: What Would Happen?

Discussion in 'Europe & Russia' started by MMM-E, Aug 17, 2020 at 3:35 PM.

    MMM-E

    MMM-E SENIOR MEMBER

    This isn’t 100 years ago and war is now more sophisticated, electronic and swifter with Greece and Turkiye


    Greece missile power

    -- 50-90 SCALP Cruise Missiles for Mirage2000 Jets
    -- 39 EXOCET anti ship Missiles for Mirage2000 Jets
    -- HARM anti radiation missiles for F-16 Jets
    -- JSOW glide Bombs
    -- PATRIOT Air Defense Systems

    Greece doest have defense industry to produce Cruise Missile,Anti ship Missile,guided MLRS,etc




    TURKIYE

    -- 95 POPEYE Cruise Missiles for F-4 Jets
    -- 50 SLAM-ER land attack/anti ship Missiles for F-16 Jets
    -- HARM anti radiation missiles for F-16 Jets
    -- JSOW and KGK glide Bombs
    -- S400 Air Defense Systems
    -- SOM Cruise Missile

    after 2012 Turkish Missiles/guided MLRS/long range smart Bombs entered service

    120km TRG-300 guided MLRS
    150km J600T Tactical Ballistic Missile
    360km BORA Tactical Ballistic Missile
    also Turkish Army has 120 of ATACMS Tactical Ballistic Missiles with range of 165km

    Turkiye can produce hundreds of TRG-300 , J600T and BORA Missiles to hit Air Bases , Jet hangars , PATRIOT Air Defense Systems in Athens , Thessaloniki , Skyros, Limnos, Rhodos , Crete and Samothraki

    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]


    also Turkish Army has 100 of HARPY kamikaze Drones with range of 500km for SEAD role
    and Turkiye has developed KARGI kamikaze Drones with range of 1000+km for SEAD role



    Greek Airforce = nothing
    Greece never can stop Turkish Misssile Power which can destroy Greek Airbases including Fighter Jets


    ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

    GREECE
    Greek Airforce has 50-90 SCALP land attack Cruise Missiles and 39 EXOCET anti ship Missiles


    TURKIYE
    Turkish Airforce has 95 POPEYE land attack Cruise Missiles and 50 SLAM-ER land attack/anti ship missiles
    also Turkiye has developed SOM Cruise Missile and ATMACA anti ship Missile with KTJ-3200 turbojet engine

    Turkiye has started producing more 415 SOM Cruise Missiles ...... SOM-C variant with anti ship capability to hit even moving warships
    [​IMG]


    ATMACA anti ship Missile including land based variant to block Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean
    also ATMACA block-II variant with RF+IIR+Datalink to hit Air Bases , Jet hangars , PATRIOT Air Defense Systems in Athens , Thessaloniki , Skyros, Limnos, and Samothraki
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]



    Turkiye can produce hundreds of KGK smar Bombs with range of 110km
    [​IMG]



    --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

    Turkiye bought S400 Air Defense System including 40N6E Missile , destruction range is up to 380-400 km

    Range : 380-400 km
    Altitude : 30 km
    Speed : mach 4

    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]


    Turkish KORKUT 35mm SPAAG and HISAR-O Air Defense System entered service to intercept Cruise Missiles and Fighter Jets
    [​IMG]



    ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

    Greek Airforce-Navy can not match with the Turkish Armed Forces in the Eastern Mediterranean


    Aegean Islands such as Skyros, Limnos, and Samothraki are technically unsinkable aircraft bases like carriers with anti-aircraft systems, anti-ship missiles, soldiers, and air squadrons

    but Eastern Mediterranean is Turkiye's play zone
    also Greek Airforce doesnt have Air refueling Tankers and Turkiye can use S400 Air Defense Systems to block Eastern Mediterranean against Airforce



    Greek Navy Frigates are so obsolete to compare Turkish Navy Frigates

    GREECE
    4 HYDRA class Frigates armed with 16x ESSM SAMs and 8x HARPOON anti ship missiles
    9 ELLI class Frigates armed with 8x SEA SPARROW SAMs and 8x HARPOON anti ship missiles

    Total of 136 SAMSs and 104 anti ship missiles


    TURKIYE
    4 YAVUZ class Frigates armed with 16x SEASPARROW SAMs and 8x HARPOON anti ship missiles
    4 BARBAROS class Frigates armed with 32/64x ESSM SAMs and 8x HARPOON anti ship missiles
    4 GABYA class Frigates armed with 40x SM-1MR SAMs and 8x HARPOON anti ship missiles
    4 modernized GABYA class Frigates armed with 40x SM-1MR and 32x ESSM SAMs and 8x HARPOON anti ship missiles
    4 ADA class Corvettes class Frigates armed with 21x RAMs and 8x HARPOON anti ship missiles

    total of 704 SAMs and 160 anti ship missiles



    Hellenic Navy no match with the Turkish Armed Forces in the Eastern Mediterranean

    ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

    AIRFORCE

    GREECE
    154 F-16C/D
    42 Mirage-2000
    34 F-4 PI 2000
    4 Embraer EMB-145 AEWC
    NO Air refueling Tanker
    NO UCAV
    NO Radar Electronic Warfare System



    TURKIYE
    230+ F-16C/D
    45 F-4 2020 TERMINATOR
    4 Boeing E-7T AEWC
    7 Boeing KC-135 Air refueling Tankers
    ... ANKA-S , AKSUNGUR and AKINCI UCAVs
    ... KORAL and REDET Radar Electronic Warfare Systems


    Greece doesnt have capability to hit all Airbases in Turkiye
    on the other hand even land based TRG-300 guided MLRS, J600T-ATACMS-BORA Tactical Ballistic Missiles and ATMACA Block-II Cruise Missiles to hit Air Bases , Jet hangars , PATRIOT Air Defense Systems in Athens , Thessaloniki , Skyros, Limnos, Rhodos , Crete and Samothraki



    RESULT : Turkish Military huge advantage
     
    Uguduwa

    Uguduwa FULL MEMBER

    a world war would be a perfect end to this lit af year. i am looking forward to it.
     
    Jobless Jack

    Jobless Jack FULL MEMBER

    Unless Russia or Nato supports greece. Advantage turkey
     
    My-Analogous

    My-Analogous SENIOR MEMBER

    Turkey is still need few items.
    1. Hyper sonic-1500 to 2000 km range missiles (3000km range will be nail in the coffin) and no one in EU will dare to enter in conflict with Greece
    2. Satellite (for military use and all systems must have compliance that satellite) so that no one can change course of missiles
    3. MIRV
    4. Stand off bombs like H4 (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/H-4_SOW)
     
    Novice09

    Novice09 SENIOR MEMBER

    Great way... 2020...

    But nothing will happen...
     
    PeacefulWar

    PeacefulWar FULL MEMBER

    No chance to win for Greece if they take on Turkey alone.
    But will they? Rest assured whole EU will support/defend Greece once war break out, no matter what's their attitude atm.
     
