Greece vs Turkiye Conflict: What Would Happen?

This isn’t 100 years ago and war is now more sophisticated, electronic and swifter with Greece and Turkiye Greece missile power -- 50-90 SCALP Cruise Missiles for Mirage2000 Jets -- 39 EXOCET anti ship Missiles for Mirage2000 Jets -- HARM anti radiation missiles for F-16 Jets -- JSOW glide Bombs -- PATRIOT Air Defense Systems Greece doest have defense industry to produce Cruise Missile,Anti ship Missile,guided MLRS,etc TURKIYE -- 95 POPEYE Cruise Missiles for F-4 Jets -- 50 SLAM-ER land attack/anti ship Missiles for F-16 Jets -- HARM anti radiation missiles for F-16 Jets -- JSOW and KGK glide Bombs -- S400 Air Defense Systems -- SOM Cruise Missile after 2012 Turkish Missiles/guided MLRS/long range smart Bombs entered service 120km TRG-300 guided MLRS 150km J600T Tactical Ballistic Missile 360km BORA Tactical Ballistic Missile also Turkish Army has 120 of ATACMS Tactical Ballistic Missiles with range of 165km Turkiye can produce hundreds of TRG-300 , J600T and BORA Missiles to hit Air Bases , Jet hangars , PATRIOT Air Defense Systems in Athens , Thessaloniki , Skyros, Limnos, Rhodos , Crete and Samothraki also Turkish Army has 100 of HARPY kamikaze Drones with range of 500km for SEAD role and Turkiye has developed KARGI kamikaze Drones with range of 1000+km for SEAD role Greek Airforce = nothing Greece never can stop Turkish Misssile Power which can destroy Greek Airbases including Fighter Jets ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ GREECE Greek Airforce has 50-90 SCALP land attack Cruise Missiles and 39 EXOCET anti ship Missiles TURKIYE Turkish Airforce has 95 POPEYE land attack Cruise Missiles and 50 SLAM-ER land attack/anti ship missiles also Turkiye has developed SOM Cruise Missile and ATMACA anti ship Missile with KTJ-3200 turbojet engine Turkiye has started producing more 415 SOM Cruise Missiles ...... SOM-C variant with anti ship capability to hit even moving warships ATMACA anti ship Missile including land based variant to block Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean also ATMACA block-II variant with RF+IIR+Datalink to hit Air Bases , Jet hangars , PATRIOT Air Defense Systems in Athens , Thessaloniki , Skyros, Limnos, and Samothraki Turkiye can produce hundreds of KGK smar Bombs with range of 110km -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Turkiye bought S400 Air Defense System including 40N6E Missile , destruction range is up to 380-400 km Range : 380-400 km Altitude : 30 km Speed : mach 4 Turkish KORKUT 35mm SPAAG and HISAR-O Air Defense System entered service to intercept Cruise Missiles and Fighter Jets ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Greek Airforce-Navy can not match with the Turkish Armed Forces in the Eastern Mediterranean Aegean Islands such as Skyros, Limnos, and Samothraki are technically unsinkable aircraft bases like carriers with anti-aircraft systems, anti-ship missiles, soldiers, and air squadrons but Eastern Mediterranean is Turkiye's play zone also Greek Airforce doesnt have Air refueling Tankers and Turkiye can use S400 Air Defense Systems to block Eastern Mediterranean against Airforce Greek Navy Frigates are so obsolete to compare Turkish Navy Frigates GREECE 4 HYDRA class Frigates armed with 16x ESSM SAMs and 8x HARPOON anti ship missiles 9 ELLI class Frigates armed with 8x SEA SPARROW SAMs and 8x HARPOON anti ship missiles Total of 136 SAMSs and 104 anti ship missiles TURKIYE 4 YAVUZ class Frigates armed with 16x SEASPARROW SAMs and 8x HARPOON anti ship missiles 4 BARBAROS class Frigates armed with 32/64x ESSM SAMs and 8x HARPOON anti ship missiles 4 GABYA class Frigates armed with 40x SM-1MR SAMs and 8x HARPOON anti ship missiles 4 modernized GABYA class Frigates armed with 40x SM-1MR and 32x ESSM SAMs and 8x HARPOON anti ship missiles 4 ADA class Corvettes class Frigates armed with 21x RAMs and 8x HARPOON anti ship missiles total of 704 SAMs and 160 anti ship missiles Hellenic Navy no match with the Turkish Armed Forces in the Eastern Mediterranean ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ AIRFORCE GREECE 154 F-16C/D 42 Mirage-2000 34 F-4 PI 2000 4 Embraer EMB-145 AEWC NO Air refueling Tanker NO UCAV NO Radar Electronic Warfare System TURKIYE 230+ F-16C/D 45 F-4 2020 TERMINATOR 4 Boeing E-7T AEWC 7 Boeing KC-135 Air refueling Tankers ... ANKA-S , AKSUNGUR and AKINCI UCAVs ... KORAL and REDET Radar Electronic Warfare Systems Greece doesnt have capability to hit all Airbases in Turkiye on the other hand even land based TRG-300 guided MLRS, J600T-ATACMS-BORA Tactical Ballistic Missiles and ATMACA Block-II Cruise Missiles to hit Air Bases , Jet hangars , PATRIOT Air Defense Systems in Athens , Thessaloniki , Skyros, Limnos, Rhodos , Crete and Samothraki RESULT : Turkish Military huge advantage