Greece uses Patriots to put four Turkish F-4’s under radar-lock: General Staff

ANKARA - Hürriyet
Four Turkish Air Force’s F-4E/2020 planes performing training flights in the south of the Aegean Sea, Turkish General Staff said. DHA photo
Greek Patriot air defense units “harassed” four Turkish F-4 military aircrafts by putting them under radar-lock while they were flying in international airspace over the Aegean Sea, the Turkish General Staff said in a statement on their website Dec. 24.
Military sources told daily Hürriyet the Greek military used Patriots defense units for the first time against Turkish military aircraft, as they previously resorted to military planes.
“Four Turkish Air Force’s F-4E/2020 planes performing training flights in the Aegean international airspace at the southwest of the Icaria island were harassed by Greece’s Patriot air missile systems by putting them under radar-lock for 15 seconds twice at 3:20 p.m.,” the statement said.
The General Staff has informed Turkish Foreign Ministry regarding the incident, the statement added.
The Greek press had previously criticized the unnecessary cost of the military dogfight between the two countries.
