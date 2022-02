Greece uses Patriots to put four Turkish F-4’s under radar-lock: General Staff

Having a RWR doesn't lead aerial vehicles to prevent a likely lock detected by Patriot radars. The most important part of the story is the places of Greek PAC-3 batteries Where Turkish F-4's detected them. As far as I know They were deployed on an island where close to Turkish mainland. Acc to Threaty of Laussane, It is prohibited to deploy weapons of islands, especially the weapons like long range SAM's.Remember, When Greek Cypriots ordered S-300 batteris from Russia, Turkish government in time threatened Greeks with war cause of receiving such a deployment on a half owned island like Cyprus as a threat to Turkish mainland so Mentioned S-300 batteries could never be delivered to Cypriots but remained in Greece, Rhodos islands. This time, They threaten us with Pac-3 missiles deployed on a different island.I think They should thank Allah cause of leading political party of current Turkish government is not nationalistic one. Otherwise, The last thing that Greek Pac-3 radars will see, would be tens of anti-radiation UAV's which is supported by TurAF fighters equipped with SOM cruise missiles to clean the mentioned island, If they didn't listen the advices of our military officials.