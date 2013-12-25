What's new

Greece uses Patriots to put four Turkish F-4’s under radar-lock: General Staff

INTERNATIONAL > Greece uses Patriots to put four Turkish F-4’s under radar-lock: General Staff
ANKARA - Hürriyet

n_60100_4.jpg

Four Turkish Air Force’s F-4E/2020 planes performing training flights in the south of the Aegean Sea, Turkish General Staff said. DHA photo

Greek Patriot air defense units “harassed” four Turkish F-4 military aircrafts by putting them under radar-lock while they were flying in international airspace over the Aegean Sea, the Turkish General Staff said in a statement on their website Dec. 24.

Military sources told daily Hürriyet the Greek military used Patriots defense units for the first time against Turkish military aircraft, as they previously resorted to military planes.

“Four Turkish Air Force’s F-4E/2020 planes performing training flights in the Aegean international airspace at the southwest of the Icaria island were harassed by Greece’s Patriot air missile systems by putting them under radar-lock for 15 seconds twice at 3:20 p.m.,” the statement said.

The General Staff has informed Turkish Foreign Ministry regarding the incident, the statement added.

The Greek press had previously criticized the unnecessary cost of the military dogfight between the two countries.
INTERNATIONAL - Greece uses Patriots to put four Turkish F-4’s under radar-lock: General Staff
 
Sinan said:
Let me be more clear, on what basis that you read on the article , made you assumed that "F-4E/2020 does not have radar warning systems?"
Again how did you decide that I 'assumed' they have no radar warning systems? I was just posting a question so that some cool head can answer!
 
rockstarIN said:
F-4E/2020 does not have radar warning systems?
rockstarIN said:
My question looks like a conclusion to you?
lol...don't feel offended...but reading the article...i can safely conclude that the planes DO have radar warning receiver. For if they didn't had it..how would they know that someone had locked on to them. And hence wheres the harassment? It's common sense...can't u make it by reading the article??

Sinan was trying to lead you to the answer through self-exploration but didn't work on you. :rolleyes:
 
Ra'ad said:
lol...don't feel offended...but reading the article...i can safely conclude that the planes DO have radar warning receiver. For if they didn't had it..how would they know that someone had locked on to them. And hence wheres the harassment? It's common sense...can't u make it by reading the article??

Sinan was trying to lead you to the answer through self-exploration but didn't work on you. :rolleyes:
First of all I did not get offended at all. I did not know the capabilities of Turkish F-4, but F-16s. You might have had others jets in the area of training specially F-16s.

Sinan said:
If you ask in a negative way, using "doesn't" instead of using "does". You can cause misunderstandings... just sayin.

And yes for your question.

They are using Mikes ALQ-178 (V39)

http://www.mikes.com.tr/public/docs/32.pdf
one ..uh? or na? at the end could have been cleared all the misunderstanding. ;)
 
Having a RWR doesn't lead aerial vehicles to prevent a likely lock detected by Patriot radars. The most important part of the story is the places of Greek PAC-3 batteries Where Turkish F-4's detected them. As far as I know They were deployed on an island where close to Turkish mainland. Acc to Threaty of Laussane, It is prohibited to deploy weapons of islands, especially the weapons like long range SAM's.

Remember, When Greek Cypriots ordered S-300 batteris from Russia, Turkish government in time threatened Greeks with war cause of receiving such a deployment on a half owned island like Cyprus as a threat to Turkish mainland so Mentioned S-300 batteries could never be delivered to Cypriots but remained in Greece, Rhodos islands. This time, They threaten us with Pac-3 missiles deployed on a different island.

I think They should thank Allah cause of leading political party of current Turkish government is not nationalistic one. Otherwise, The last thing that Greek Pac-3 radars will see, would be tens of anti-radiation UAV's which is supported by TurAF fighters equipped with SOM cruise missiles to clean the mentioned island, If they didn't listen the advices of our military officials.
 
cabatli_53 said:
Having a RWR doesn't lead aerial vehicles to prevent a likely lock detected by Patriot radars. The most important part of the story is the places of Greek PAC-3 batteries Where Turkish F-4's detected them. As far as I know They were deployed on an island where close to Turkish mainland. Acc to Threaty of Laussane, It is prohibited to deploy weapons of islands, especially the weapons like long range SAM's.
I know this thread is old,but I saw it on the suggested threads below the other day and I just want to make it clear that we don't have any long-range SAMs on the islands close to Turkey.

greek air cover.jpg
greeksamnetworka.jpg


And the S-300PMU1 was not installed in Rhodes,but in Crete.
 
Foinikas said:
I know this thread is old,but I saw it on the suggested threads below the other day and I just want to make it clear that we don't have any long-range SAMs on the islands close to Turkey.

View attachment 816475 View attachment 816476

And the S-300PMU1 was not installed in Rhodes,but in Crete.
So Greece has a good SAM coverage.Which short range SAMs you people use to protect them from UAVs or cruise missiles?
Asking because Long range SAMs are usually protected by short range SAMs also like Russian Pantisr S1 protects S400.
 
Muhammad Saftain Anjum said:
So Greece has a good SAM coverage.Which short range SAMs you people use to protect them from UAVs or cruise missiles?
Asking because Long range SAMs are usually protected by short range SAMs also like Russian Pantisr S1 protects S400.
The problem is that on the islands next to Turkey,we mostly have OSA-AKMs,Stinger manpads and maybe Skyguard or ASHRAD HELLAS. We all saw what happened to the OSA-AKMs in Armenia...

But to answer your question

Air Force:

Screenshot_2020-12-05 Hellenic Air Force - Wikipedia.png


Army:

Screenshot 2022-02-18 at 12-36-03 List of equipment of the Hellenic Army - Wikipedia.png


Basically we need to replace the OSA-AKM and the HAWK and modernize the Tor-M1.
 
Foinikas said:
The problem is that on the islands next to Turkey,we mostly have OSA-AKMs,Stinger manpads and maybe Skyguard or ASHRAD HELLAS. We all saw what happened to the OSA-AKMs in Armenia...

But to answer your question

Air Force:

View attachment 816486

Army:

View attachment 816488

Basically we need to replace the OSA-AKM and the HAWK and modernize the Tor-M1.
do you really think that Turkiye will atack greece ? why we gonna atack greece ?
 

