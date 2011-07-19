Greece-Turkey Dispute: Turkish intercepts six F-16 Greek fighters over Mediterranean Sea



Turkey, Greece continue with military exercises in eastern Mediterranean, with potential for dispute on exploration rights to escalate into confrontation .

Turkey said on Saturday it will hold a military exercise off northwest Cyprus for the next two weeks, two days after it intercepted six Greek F-16 jets in the Mediterranean amid growing tensions with Athens over energy exploration rights.



Video footage posted by the Turkish defence ministry on Friday purportedly showed Turkish Air Force planes preventing the Greek aircraft from entering the area where Turkey was operating. The F-16s had departed from the island of Crete and were heading towards southern Cyprus, the statement said.





On Friday night Turkey issued a Navtex notice - an advisory message to mariners - saying it would be holding a "gunnery exercise" from Saturday until 11 September off northwest Cyprus.



Rival agreements