Greece takes delivery of first six German-made Marder 1A3 tracked armored IFVs

According to information published by the Hellenic National Defense General Staff on October 18, 2022, on Monday, October 17, 2022, the first six German-made Marder 1A3 tracked armored IFVs (Infantry Fighting Vehicles) were handed to the Greek army.
On October 17, 2022, the first six German Marder 1A3 tracked armored IFVs were delivered to the Greek army. (Picture source Greek MoD)
The Marder 1A3 tracked armored IFVs (Infantry Fighting Vehicles) were delivered according to an agreement signed with Germany in May 2022. More vehicles will be delivered in the next few months to the Greek army.
On June 5, 2022, the Army Recognition editorial team reported that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz agreed with the Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on the transfer of Greek army BMP-1P tracked armored IFVs (Infantry Fighting Vehicles) to Ukraine in exchange for German-made Marder 1A3 or 1A5 tracked armored IFVs.
The German Marder 1A3 will replace the old Soviet-made BMP-1Ps which are in service with the Greek army. According to the military balance 2021, before the donation of BMP-1 to Ukraine, the Hellenic armed forces had a total of 169 BMP-1 that were acquired from Germany at the end of 1992.
The Marder 1A3 is an upgraded version of the Marder family of tracked armored Infantry Fighting Vehicles (IFV). The main armament of the vehicle consists of one 20 mm Rheinmetall MK 20 Rh202 automatic cannon. The second armament of the Marder 1A3 includes one 7.62 mm coaxial machine gun MG3 mounted to the right of the main armament. Two banks of three electrically operated 76 mm smoke grenade dischargers are mounted between the coaxial machine gun and the gun. On the right side of the turret, there is also a MILAN anti-tank guided missile launcher station operated by the commander with one missile ready to fire and six inside the vehicles.
October 17, 2022, the first six German-made Marder 1A3 tracked armored IFVs (Infantry Fighting Vehicles) were handed to the Greek army.
