Greece Signs LOI With The Netherlands For 2 Frigates And 6 MCM Vessels

The Hellenic defense procurement agency (GDDIA) and the Dutch Defense Materiel Organization (DMO) signed on 27 October 2021 a letter of intent (LOI) for the transfer of two Karel Doorman-class (M-class) frigates and 6 Alkmaar-class (Tripartite-class) mine countermeasures (MCM) vessels.

“In the margins of the NATO Conference of National Armaments Directors (CNAD), which was concluded on the 27th of October, a Letter of Intent (LOI) for the possible transfer of 2 M-class frigates and 6 Mine Counter Measures Vessels to the Hellenic Navy was signed between the GDDIA General Director, Vice Adm. (rtd) Aristeidis Alexopoulos, and his Dutch counterpart, Director of Defence Materiel Organisation (DMO), Vice Admiral Arie Jan de Waard. “







HNLMS Van Speijk (F828) firing a Sea Sparrow surface to air missile. The frigate is the eighth and last ship in the Karel Doorman-class of multi-purpose frigates. Royal Netherlands Navy picture. Xavier Vavasseur 30 Oct 2021The information wasby the GDDIA:The two Karel Doorman-class frigates still in service with the Royal Netherlands Navy today are HNLMS(F831) and HNLMS(F828).however was laid up this summer due to staff shortage. According to the reliable Dutch naval defense media, the transfer of the two M-class frigates to Greece before the arrival of their replacement (the), while unlikely, is not impossible. A DMO source told Marineschepen:For the record, Greece was initially looking for second-hand vessels as an interim solution to quickly fill a capability gap until the arrival of new generation frigates. The two M-class frigates were initially being offered to the Hellenic Navy as part of the Dutch packageIn the end, Greece signed an MOU with France infor the supply of three FDI HN frigates (plus one in option). The need for more ships, to bring more capabilities to the Hellenic Navy remains however. The Greek MoD budget however is limited. According to our information, rumors from Greece mention that the modernization of the Hydra-class (MEKO) frigates (the third focus of the Hellenic Navy’s fleet modernization plan) could be canceled. The second-hand Dutch frigates and new-built Gowind corvettes could be replacing the Hydra-class while the older-class frigates would reportedly remain in service for the time being. While this scenario doesn’t seem to make logical choice, it could be the only option for the Hellenic Navy if the quotation price for the two used frigates is too high.