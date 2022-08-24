Greece radar locks Turkish F-16 jets during NATO mission

Oublious said: Greece is ready to get slapped Click to expand...

Turkish violations​

Why don't you tell them what you did though?“The Ministry of Defense announces that after consultation and agreement between GEETHA and NATO Air Command (AIRCOM), a flight of an American B-52 aircraft took place in the FIR of Athens on August 22, 2022 at noon.The B-52s entered from the southwestern boundary of the Athens FIR to exit west of the island of Megistis. The flight of the aircraft in question took place as part of a demonstration of cohesion and solidarity between the Allies.While the B-52’s movement was not to be escorted by fighter jets, as has happened at other times in the past, five unidentified flight tracks moved east of Karpathos, disrupting the B-52’s route and thereby violating air traffic rules to submit a flight plan.Four HAF F-16 fighter jets took off immediately off Crete, who identified the unknown tracks as armed Turkish F-16 fighter jets intercepted in accordance with international rules and standard procedures.The relevant authorities of NATO and the USA have been informed. Any other description of the facts in question is incorrect.”A spate of violations of the Aegean Islands’ national airspace across the archipelago was marked today by 23 Turkish fighters (15 of whom were carrying weapons), 2 Turkish naval cooperation aircraft (an ATR-72 and a CN-235) and two Turkish UAVs flying into the FIR from Athens without filing a flight plan.In 8 cases, the process of interception by the Greek fighters turned into a virtual dogfight.As revealed by GEETHA, 20 air traffic rule violations were registered in the Athens FIR, which evolved into 78 violations of the national airspace of the islands of the archipelago: 42 violations by the 2 UAVs and 36 violations by the fighters (including 9 pairs and one Trio of Turkish F-16s and 1 pair of Turkish F-4s).In all cases, the Turkish aircraft were identified and intercepted by corresponding Greek fighter jets in accordance with international rules and standard tactics, while in 8 cases the interception process escalated into combat.It is recalled that two of the violations of national airspace were committed by two Turkish F-16 pairs flying at 27,000 feet over Divunia and Kamilonisi Kasos in the morning.