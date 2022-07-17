Greece plane crash: Cargo aircraft was carrying weapons to Bangladesh - minister People within a two kilometre radius of the scene of the plane crash are warned to stay indoors.

A cargo plane which crashed in northern Greece was carrying 11 tonnes of weapons - including landmines - to Bangladesh, officials say.People living within two kilometres of the site where the Antonov-12 came down have been warned to stay indoors.The aircraft was flying from Serbia to Jordan when it crashed late on Saturday close to the city of Kavala, killing all eight people on board.Eyewitness video showed the plane on fire and a huge fireball as it crashed.