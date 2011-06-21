Greece keen to open resident mission in Bangladesh

DHAKA, Feb 23, 2021 (BSS) – The government of Greece is interested to set up its resident mission office in Bangladesh and the necessary work is underway to this end.Newly appointed non-resident ambassador of Greece to Bangladesh Dinoyssios Kyvetos today told this while he presented his credential to President M Abdul Hamid at Bangabhaban here this evening.Greece ambassador said his country is eagerly interested to open a resident mission in Bangladesh and necessary steps will be taken in this regard soon.President’s Press Secretary M Joynal Abedin told BSS after the credential ceremony is over.Welcoming the newly appointed ambassador, the President said there is a bright prospect for expansion of trade and investment between Bangladesh and Greece.Referring to the potentiality of opening Greece’s resident mission in Dhaka, President Hamid hoped that the Greek government would soon take a positive step in this regard.The President said the people of Bangladesh are very much interested to know more about the ancient Greek civilization as well as the traditions and culture of Greece.Noting that many expatriate Bangladeshis are working in Greece, Abdul Hamid said they are playing a very significant role in strengthening the economic and cultural ties between the two countries.About the ongoing Rohingya crisis in Bangladesh, the President expressed the hope that the international community, including Greece, would make all possible effort to resolve the issue.The envoy highly appreciated the Bangladesh government for its time-befitting steps in tackling COVID-19 outbreak.During the meeting, the envoy sought the President’s cooperation in discharging their duties in Bangladesh.The head of the state assured the envoy of providing necessary cooperation in performing his assignment in Bangladesh.President’s Office Secretary Sampad Barua, Military Secretary Major General SM Salahuddin Islam, Press Secretary Md Joynal Abedin and Secretary (attachment) Md Wahidul Islam Khan were present on the occasion.Senior Secretary of the foreign ministry Masud Bin Momen was also present.Earlier on his arrival at Bangabhaban, a smartly turned-out contingent of the horse-mounted President Guard Regiment (PGR) gave the envoy guards of honour.