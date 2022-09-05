Greece intensifies diplomatic offensive to counter Turkish aggression

Επιστολές Δένδια σε ΟΗΕ και ΝΑΤΟ για τις «εξωφρενικές» δηλώσεις Ερντογάν Η ελληνική πλευρά θεωρεί ότι το κείμενο των δηλώσεων Ερντογάν είναι εξωφρενικό και ετοιμάζεται να στείλει επιστολές σε ΟΗΕ και ΝΑΤΟ #CNNgrNews

to the barrage of aggressive statements from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and other Turkish officialAccording to the same sources,without any further comment. These are so “outrageous” that no further comment is necessary, the sources said.Meanwhile, Ffor the reaction of the Czech presidency of the European Union to Erdogan’s latest rant against Greece.,”the Czech Foreign Ministry tweeted SaturdaySpeaking at an aerial technology festival in the Black Sea city of Samsun where Turkey showcased the prototype of an unmanned fighter jet earlier Saturday, Erdogan threatened Greece to ......“come down suddenly one night.”