Greece has a TB2!? A weird rumor

I just found an article,I'll google translate it:
A Turkish TB2 Bayraktar drone is in Greece's possession and the way it acquired it is like out of a novel.
As the Live News show with Nikos Evangeliatos revealed, the Bayraktar was shot down by Libyans in 2020. Greek officers went to Benghazi in early July 2020, went to the area where the Turkish drone was shot down and inspected it on site.
But they didn't just stay there. In cooperation with the Libyans loyal to Marshal Haftar – who controls the Benghazi area, the Greek officers took some parts of the fuselage, the engine, but also – most importantly – the brain of the UAV. How did it get to Greece without the Turks taking it lightly?
So that the operation of transporting these parts to Greece would not attract the attention of the Turks, they were cut up and "hidden" in boxes that were loaded onto a fishing boat!
The fishing boat started from the port of Benghazi and arrived at a Greek port, where it was picked up by Greek officers and transferred to facilities "very close to Athens".
There the pieces were analyzed and studied by Greek technicians and engineers with the assistance of Israeli experts regarding the analysis of the data that his brain had.
The information gathered is now a part of the anti-drone technology developed by GEETHA. During the operation, the Greek armed forces maintained "radio silence" on the matter.
Late 2021 Live News reached out to a source very close to Marshal Khalifa Haftar for information.
"Are you asking if a downed Turkish TB2 Bayraktar drone was delivered to Greece?" said the source and when the journalist's answer was affirmative, the same source said: "The transfer of specific pieces and an on-site inspection of a drone was carried out in Benghazi and our experience of intercepting and shooting it down was transferred to the Hellenic Air Force. Our experience with Turkish air defense and Kirbi armored vehicles was also carried over. The General Staff of the Libyan Army gave an order for full military and intelligence cooperation with Greece and this was reinforced and to this end there was pressure from the leaders of the tribes of Cyrenaica".
The information was subsequently confirmed by sources of the Greek armed forces.
However,the MoD denies this:
"The Ministry of National Defense clarifies that the alleged information stating that a Turkish Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) came into the possession of Greek military personnel in Libya in 2020 lacks seriousness, is false and suspicious.
The Ministry of National Defense reserves all its legal rights regarding the dissemination of false news with a negative impact on National Defense and Security."
Sources:
@Akritas @Ghostkiller @Hydration @Ramses Akhenaten Ahmose @Gomig-21 @Philip the Arab @The SC
Sources:
Αποκάλυψη Live News: Στα χέρια της Ελλάδας τουρκικό TB2 Bayraktar - Πως δεν το πήραν «χαμπάρι» οι Τούρκοι | OnAlert
Ένα τουρκικό drone τύπου TB2 Bayraktar έχει στην κατοχή της η Ελλάδα και ο τρόπος που το απέκτησε είναι μυθιστορηματικός.
www.onalert.gr
ΥΠΕΘΑ: Διαψεύδει ότι η Ελλάδα έχει στα χέρια της ένα τουρκικό TB2 Bayraktar | OnAlert
Το ΥΠΕΘΑ εξέδωσε πριν από λίγο ανακοίνωση, με την οποία διαψεύδει σημερινό δημοσίευμα ότι η Ελλάδα έχει στα χέρια της ένα τουρκικό TB2 Bayraktar.
www.onalert.gr
@Akritas @Ghostkiller @Hydration @Ramses Akhenaten Ahmose @Gomig-21 @Philip the Arab @The SC