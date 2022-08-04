What's new

Greece gives Israel permission to seize two areas south of Crete

Powerful “message” to Turkey sent by Greece via Israelas gave the permission in Tel Aviv to reserve two areas south of Crete for military training.


1659597554593.png


As the “in.gr” reports, the areas, which were reserved for the period from July 26 to August 5 for exercises of the Israeli Navy, coincide with the illegal Turkish-Libyan memorandum which Israel disputes.

Thus, the request of the Israeli side is clear message of pro-legitimacy allies, while directly challenging Ankara’s objections, which accuses Greece of being an alleged violator of international law.

Israel’s move is made while Ankara is preparing for the exit of the Turkish driller “Abdul Hamid Khan”, possibly on August 9, and statements by Recep Tayyip Erdogan are expected about the destination of the driller.

Given the challenges, the Athens invests in alliances and especially in those it has created with tripartite and multilateral schemes, in which Cyprus also participates. After all, according to the prevailing scenario, the Turkish drilling rig will head to the Cypriot EEZ.

1659597462270.png


Greece is squeezing Turkey into a corner – Israel’s role and Erdogan’s accusations | in.gr

Sources of the Ministry of National Defense emphasized that the partnerships that Athens has built, alongside Nicosia, within the framework of tripartite and multilateral schemes are particularly strong and are not disputed.
