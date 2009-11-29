KeyBORED Warrior
Greece getting 18 Rafales, 8 are free from France
Posted on August 30, 2020
Greek newspaper Parapolitika reports that Greece will be getting 18 Rafale fighters.
The report says a preliminary agreement for the acquisition has been reached. Ten of these fighters will be the F3-R variant built from scratch while the other 8 jets will be second-hand aircraft that will be transferred free to Greece from the French Air Force.
