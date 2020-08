Greece getting 18 Rafales, 8 are free from France

Posted on August 30, 2020 Greek newspaper Parapolitika reports that Greece will be getting 18 Rafale fighters.By Tim Felce (Airwolfhound) (Rafale – RIAT 2009) [ CC BY-SA 2.0 ], via Wikimedia Commons The report says a preliminary agreement for the acquisition has been reached. Ten of these fighters will be the F3-R variant built from scratch while the other 8 jets will be second-hand aircraft that will be transferred free to Greece from the French Air Force.