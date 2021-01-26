What's new

Greece, France sign 2.3 billion-euro fighter jet deal

The SC

The SC

Athens


ATHENS, GREECE -- Greece signed a 2.3 billion-euro ($2.8 billion) deal with France on Monday to purchase 18 Rafale fighter jets, as tensions remain high with neighbour Turkey.

Florence Parly, the French defence minister, signed the agreement in Athens to deliver 12 used and six new aircraft built by Dassault Aviation over two years, starting in July.

France has sided with Greece in a dispute over boundaries in the Aegean Sea and eastern Mediterranean that has brought NATO members Greece and Turkey to the brink of war several times in recent decades.

...

https://www.ctvnews.ca/world/greece-france-sign-2-3-billion-euro-fighter-jet-deal-1.5281157
 
FuturePAF

FuturePAF

Indians are paying Gulf Arab Prices.

BTW, this Greek deal will spur on Turkish industry to find ways to counter the Rafale and its comms, electronics and weapons. Expect to see good upgrades for the JF-17 in a relatively short period of time.
 
K

KurtisBrian

Sure must make anybody who is honest and productive angry to see those broke ***, do nothing retarded Greek pigeon men being given advanced new weapons. Even Athens is a decrepit sh*t hole.
 
Tai Hai Chen

Tai Hai Chen

Greece is the grand daddy of the Western world. Just the amount of foreign aid Greece gets is more than enough to buy 100 F-35 annually. It's pretty insane.
Dalit said:
More impetus for the Turks to work on their domestic 5th gen fighter project.
Click to expand...
They have the fuselage not no engine because US sanction bars export of F110 engines to Turkey.
 
Titanium100

Titanium100

Tai Hai Chen said:
Greece is the grand daddy of the Western world. Just the amount of foreign aid Greece gets is more than enough to buy 100 F-35 annually. It's pretty insane.


They have the fuselage not no engine because US sanction bars export of F110 engines to Turkey.
Click to expand...
This is the most ridiculous pipe-dream I have heard on PDF F110? who said anything about F110? speculations of irrelevant stuff. It is ready 2022 with flight to take place 2023. It has progressed
 
Deino

Deino

Titanium100 said:
This is the most ridiculous pipe-dream I have heard on PDF F110? who said anything about F110? speculations of irrelevant stuff. It is ready 2022 with flight to take place 2023. It has progressed
Click to expand...

Once again and I'm sure this note alone is rated an insult, but anyway: Usually even if you assemble or manufacture a US engine you cannot simply use it in another product; PERIOD.

The USA are very strict on this and so far - even more in strict contrast to any other foreign use of GE engines - these were so far not announced by either the USA or GE.

As such being ready in 2022 and will fly in 2023 is far from assured regardless what you constantly claim.
 
Titanium100

Titanium100

Deino said:
Once again and I'm sure this note alone is rated an insult, but anyway: Usually even if you assemble or manufacture a US engine you cannot simply use it in another product; PERIOD.

The USA are very strict on this and so far - even more in strict contrast to any other foreign use of GE engines - these were so far not announced by either the USA or GE.

As such being ready in 2022 and will fly in 2023 is far from assured regardless what you constantly claim.
Click to expand...
This is a pipe-dream and an unfounded by definition is flawed. I will explain this to you?

1. Lets assume someone invented condoms but another company made another condom just with different brand? Will there be any right issues? the answer is no. Turkey doesn't need F110 and never did. It was studying engine building for decades by now even studied on different platforms making one is not a chellenge for the worlds best defense industry currently and yes I said with conviction.

2. No one can have rights on engines individually produced as long it is not on your brand ( If your logic was to be applied it means the US has rights to all engines in the world since they were the first to build an engine which is a redundant logic and irrelevant)

3. Have you seen Turkey asking the US for parts regarding the TAI-TFX the answer is no. They were not invited, not asked of anything or of any assistance in the program but it is just you guys trying to fit into every little cave. The Only country Turkey has invited is Malaysia and the UK's rolls royce wants join the program
 
Last edited:
Tai Hai Chen

Tai Hai Chen

Rafale and F-35 which have AESA give Greece tech edge over Turkey's 90s era F-16C which don't have AESA.
Titanium100 said:
This is the most ridiculous pipe-dream I have heard on PDF F110? who said anything about F110? speculations of irrelevant stuff. It is ready 2022 with flight to take place 2023. It has progressed
Click to expand...
I'm talking about CAATSA. Turkey bought S-400 to deal Putin for peace in Idlib. In exchange Turkey gave up F-35 and TF-X.
 
Titanium100

Titanium100

Tai Hai Chen said:
Rafale and F-35 which have AESA give Greece tech edge over Turkey's 90s era F-16C which don't have AESA.
Click to expand...
They don't have yet until like 2025-2030 by that time Turkey has TAI-TX which argubably could be much better then F-35. It's newer and Turkish tech-->US Tech in this decade.

I know alot of Americans are arrogant and will never concede to this fact but hey whatever. Quality is truth and proven practically
 
Tai Hai Chen

Tai Hai Chen

Titanium100 said:
They don't have yet until like 2025-2030 by that time Turkey has TAI-TX which argubably could be much better then F-35. It's newer and Turkish tech-->US Tech in this decade.

I know alot of Americans are arrogant and will never concede to this fact but hey whatever. Quality is truth and proven practically
Click to expand...
There is no TF-X due to CAATSA. F110 engine export to Turkey is not allowed unless Turkey gives up S-400 which it won't because that means breaking deal with Putin that means Idlib battle starts again.
 
Titanium100

Titanium100

Tai Hai Chen said:
There is no TF-X due to CAATSA. F110 engine export to Turkey is not allowed unless Turkey gives up S-400 which it won't because that means breaking deal with Putin that means Idlib battle starts again.
Click to expand...
Turkey won't give up anything S-400 and doesn't need anything in return. While they never asked for anything cause they have everything they need. All this is mancfactured repeated irrelevant stuff in truth and I have already explain to you simple why it is irrelevant. It is non-topic altogether
 
