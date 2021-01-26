Greece, France sign 2.3 billion-euro fighter jet deal

Deino said: Once again and I'm sure this note alone is rated an insult, but anyway: Usually even if you assemble or manufacture a US engine you cannot simply use it in another product; PERIOD.



The USA are very strict on this and so far - even more in strict contrast to any other foreign use of GE engines - these were so far not announced by either the USA or GE.



As such being ready in 2022 and will fly in 2023 is far from assured regardless what you constantly claim. Click to expand...

This is a pipe-dream and an unfounded by definition is flawed. I will explain this to you?1. Lets assume someone invented condoms but another company made another condom just with different brand? Will there be any right issues? the answer is no. Turkey doesn't need F110 and never did. It was studying engine building for decades by now even studied on different platforms making one is not a chellenge for the worlds best defense industry currently and yes I said with conviction.2. No one can have rights on engines individually produced as long it is not on your brand ( If your logic was to be applied it means the US has rights to all engines in the world since they were the first to build an engine which is a redundant logic and irrelevant)3. Have you seen Turkey asking the US for parts regarding the TAI-TFX the answer is no. They were not invited, not asked of anything or of any assistance in the program but it is just you guys trying to fit into every little cave. The Only country Turkey has invited is Malaysia and the UK's rolls royce wants join the program