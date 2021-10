Greece chose SPIKE NLOS for Armed Forces

PakFactor said: That will give Greece a pretty nice capability boost. The Air Force is going to be a solid with the upgrade. Click to expand...

A couple of years ago,the Americans were going to give us Arleigh Burkes in discount. But eventually they decided they wanted them and said they could give us Ticonderogas instead. Then they offered the MMSC for our new frigate program. The competitors were:1.The French with the Belharra with initially La Fayette class frigates as intermediate solution,but then changed to thethat was to be retired. Later changed to Gowind2.The Dutch with a modified Sigma 11515 HN and Karel Doorman or Sigma 10415 as intermediate solution3.The Italians with the Bergamini class FREMM4.The British with the Arrowhead 140 and Type 23 as intermediate solution5.The Americans with the MMSCThe Spanish offered their F-110 and the Germans the A200 or A300 while also offering us two Type 214 submarines.They were both rejected early. The Germans mostly because of their pro-Turkish stance during the provocations the last 2-3 years and their support for Erdogan.The last time we ordered new frigates was in 1988 or 1989 with the MEKO 200HN with the first coming in 1992. They were some of the best frigates in the world at the time.Pakistan too is upgrading it's navy after some time I think and that's very good. A strong Navy to defend the shore and especially Karachi is needed.