Greece and USA sign Mutual Defence Agreement

Basically Pakistan and Greece are far more similar in the geopolitical sphere:



1.Both countries have a historical enemy on their eastern borders

2.Both countries used to be part of one empire at some point with their enemy

3.Greece and Pakistan are smaller in size,population and economy than Turkey and India

4.Both had population exchange deals,the Greeks from Asia Minor to mainland Greece and the Muhajirs to Pakistan

5.Greece is majority Christian Orthodox and Pakistan majority Sunni and have been trying to preserve their traditions,religion and culture

against extreme westernization.

6.Greece is occasionally supported by a big country to the northeast,Russia and hopes they will intervene to stop the Turks,the Pakistanis are allied with the Chinese.

7.India has a propaganda machine that often lies and blame Pakistan for everything. India mocks Pakistan but at the same time say they feel threatened by Pakistan. Turkey has a similar propaganda machine and the government often lies on matters concerning Greece.

If Greece says white,Turkey will say black. If Greece says it's day,the Turks will say it's night.

8.No matter how much we hate each other,when citizens have problems in Turkey,Greece will try to help first and feel bad about them.

I think the same happens with Pakistanis and Indians.

9.Pakistan and Greece were both often disappointed by American foreign policy,thinking they supported their enemies.

10.Both countries' have often opposed US wars against Iraq and other places in the middle-east and both sympathize and like the Palestinians.

11.Both countries have often fought against enemies with bigger numbers and won.

12.Both countries saw the other have of their homelands taken from them and their enemies' territories are full of monuments of the glorious past of their former empires and cultures. Ancient Greek/Byzantine Empire and Mughal Empire.

13. Greece has Cyprus and Pakistan has Kashmir.



Basically,if it wasn't for the whole "Turkey-Pakistan brother nations" thing,Greece and Pakistan could have been great friends. It's that little thing that makes Pakistanis far more biased or reluctant towards greeks. Click to expand...

I agree with some of the comparisons but not all of it and honestly I am not being patriotic and I respect the greek sovereignty and self-determination by all means. I view Greece with fond memories and a civilized country. It is not the Turk-greek part I disagree with here but the other part.As for the Indian file and this is me not being patriotic I am being very objective. We have them under control and we won't be needing anyones help in regards to them I assure you of this. I am telling you this frankly we have the strength and capability to end India as an state and invade it when real push comes to shove. This is not blind faith or wishful thinking this is something I don't do but rather a calculated answer we don't lack the capability or firepower of putting away our foe here completely nor the fighting spirit.Our doctrine against any miscaluclation is offensive and this is something we have maintained against India if a fall-out comes we come for everything and we count on any eventuality.alot of people tend to view India under false lense which is entirely not how it is viewed by Pakistan nor do military experts view their chances against Pakistan as nothing more than as good as their generals if he fails to match the witts and cunningness of ours I assure you India in it's entirety will fall to us this is simple conventional engagement mathematics. The Indians are not displined enough nor match the willingness of our soldiers to die and if you defeat death before even stepping into the field there is not much that can stop you on such day plus being completely logistically and conventionally prepared on top of that. Their size will not avail them in the least and if there armed forces were to be destroyed the whole country will be open meaning there is only 1.3m forces stands infront of us while pakistan has tens of millions of fighting forces if you include militias and tribals etc etc.And again I am not being patriotic nor bias but India is a country where I can confidently say if we implant great tactical awareness and stragetic engagement and unleash superior tactical awareness in the conventional arena we could sollow it like an anaconda sollowing a bison. They also have alot of social issues with vegetarianism and pacifists they are not always in their right minds to engage or sustain a very tough environment engagement world with high intensity they will yield there is an amount of pressure they can take for an amount of duration. Whereas Pakistanis are as hard as they come and incredibly resilient. There is many unpredictable aspects of Pakistan that India doesn't know how to addresse or measure because there is so much unpredictability they can't measure Pakistan it is just a whole grey area for them it can be one that comes out flying at the get go and end them completely or one that is more patient etc etc but all that comes down to the intelligence and cunningness of our military planners as for India itself we have complete deterence against them and have always fancied our chances not based on blind faith which is on the contrary but from a pragmatic point of view