Greece addition to CEEC is Europe’s icing of the cake

The China and Central and Eastern Europe Cooperation (CEEC), long known as 16+1, welcomed their latest member, Greece, and will now officially be known as 17+1.

Greece's entry marks the first Western European country to join the regional cooperation.

The attitude among Western European powers is complicated yet understandable

Western media reports are often exaggerated, and can turn doubt and unease into a cathartic emotional experience.

Through their partnership with China, these nations have acquired greater development opportunities.

China has always been truthful when it has said they keep things simple in the global political arena.