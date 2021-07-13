What's new

Greatwall Motor exported 61.7k new cars in 1H-2021, yoy growth 200%.

GS Zhou

GS Zhou

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 10, 2015
2,195
5
9,038
Country
China
Location
China
Greatwall's new cars exports volume in the 1st half 2021 reaches 61.7k units, which was 200% higher than the export volume in the same period 2020


Greatwall's sales table by June 2021. Its export volume in 2021 weas 61,672 units (see the shaded part)
1626184512093.png



Greatwall's sales table by June 2020. Its export volume in 1H 2020 was 20,536 units (see the shaded part)
1626184441440.png
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom