Greatest Memories Of India vs Pakistan cricket Encounter

Raj-Hindustani

Raj-Hindustani

SENIOR MEMBER
May 4, 2019
2,053
-22
1,110
Country
India
Location
India
These are mine and I rate very high and very much Memorable.

1 . Javed Miandad hit a last-ball six to ensure a Pakistani victory against India in a nail-biting final at Sharjah, UAE in 1986.
Important - India never used to lose against Pakistan in UAE but after this match. India was struggling to win against Pakistan in UAE (almost a next decade).



2. My fav and one of the most Memorable.



3. It was end of 2 decades domination of Pakistan cricket over Indian cricket team. From 2003, Indian cricket is dominating and Pakistan lost the many great players after WC and till now unable to produce such players.



4. India v pakistan twenty 20 world cup 2007 final



5. kanitkar last ball four - INDEPENDENCE CUP - 98 -8/99



6. Jadeja vs Waqar 1996 WC






Please share yours
 
