What's new

Greater Thal Canal Budget approved, 3.6 Million Population will benefit

Path-Finder

Path-Finder

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 7, 2013
19,681
1
28,478
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom


Punjab okays Rs10.5bn for three uplift projects

ByStaff Report



LAHORE: The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of Punjab has approved three development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs10,464.548 million.
The schemes were approved in PDWP’s 22nd meeting of current fiscal year 2020-21, presided over by the Planning & Development Board Chairman Abdullah Khan Sumbal.
The approved development schemes included ‘establishment of 200-bedded mother & child hospital at Ghalla Godam, Multan’ at a cost of Rs2.25 billion, ‘remaining land acquisition for Greater Thal Canal (GTC) project (revised)’ at a cost of Rs8.18 billion, and ‘establishment of Public Financial Management Unit (PFMU) and Programme Support Unit (PSU) in Finance Department and P&D Board, respectively, under Punjab Resource Improvement and Digital Effectiveness (PRIDE) Programme’.
Abdullah Khan Sumbal emphasized on the effectiveness of health-related initiatives by the Punjab government during the current fiscal year. He mentioned that there has been an urgent call for revitalizing primary healthcare in order to meet challenges imposed by Covid-19.
Provincial P&D Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch, all members of the Planning & Development Board, provincial secretaries of concerned departments, Senior Chief (Coord) Javed Latif, Assistant Chief Coordination Shahid Idrees and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom