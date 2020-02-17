Greater Jakarta LRT
The Greater Jakarta LRT or Jabodebek LRT is a rapid transit system currently under construction in Jakarta, the capital city of Indonesia, and the adjacent area of West Java and Banten, within Jakarta Metropolitan area. It is being implemented by the central government. To be directly operated by Kereta Api Indonesia (KAI), the system is planned to connect Jakarta city center with suburbs in Greater Jakarta such as Bogor, Depok and Bekasi, hence its acronym "Jabodebek".[2]
Operation was initially targeted to begin in 2019, however it has been delayed for two years. As of September 2020, construction progress for Phase 1 is at 74.4% and operations is targeted to begin by July 2022.[3]
Builder
To answer the need for commuter infrastructure, a consortium of five state owned enterprises, led by PT Adhi Karya (previously part of the Jakarta Monorail consortium), proposed the construction of a 39.036 km (24 mi) monorail line connecting Cibubur-Cawang-Kuningan and Bekasi-Cawang across Greater Jakarta.[6] The line will connect the 'Green' and 'Blue' lines originally planned by PT Jakarta Monorail to Jakarta's suburbs Cibubur and Bekasi.[7].
Current Progress
