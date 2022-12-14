Greater Jakarta LRT project, National Companies Consortium

Greater Jakarta LRTFrom Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia
The Greater Jakarta LRT or Jabodebek LRT is a light rail system currently under construction in Jakarta, the capital city of Indonesia, as well as the adjacent areas of West Java and Banten, both within the Jakarta Metropolitan area. It is being implemented by the central government. To be directly operated by Kereta Api Indonesia (KAI) (rather than by its subsidiary KAI Commuter), the system is planned to connect the Jakarta city center with suburbs in Greater Jakarta such as Bogor, Depok and Bekasi, hence its acronym "Jabodebek".[2]
The project is developed by state owned consortium (PT Adhi Karya/Builder, PT LEN Industri (Electronics), PT INKA (Train maker), and PT KAI (Train operator) ).