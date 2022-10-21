Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Great Wall привезет в Россию внедорожники Tank
Great Wall will bring Tank SUVs to Russia – Autoreview
The Chinese company Great Wall Motors announced the expansion of its presence in the Russian market: the Great Wall brands (pickup trucks) and Haval (crossovers and SUVs) will be joined by the Tank brand. It was created in the spring of 2021, although the first model debuted in 2020 under the Wey brand and was later rebranded. The Tank brand is designed exclusively for harsh frame SUVs. According to the plan, the lineup will include five all-terrain vehicles of different classes, but so far there are only two cars even in the Chinese range – they have also been announced for the Russian market.
Tank 300
Jr Tank 300 (in the title photo) with a length of 4760 mm is comparable to the Toyota Fortuner model. It has a five-seat interior and is equipped with a two-liter petrol turbo four, which in the Russian specification will develop 220 hp. and 387 Nm (in China 227 hp), and an eight-speed “automatic”. In the home market, such machines cost from $ 27,500.
Tank 300
Older Tank 500 close in size to the Toyota Land Cruiser 300 SUV: length – 4878 mm, wheelbase – 2850 mm. Under the hood is a V6 3.0 petrol biturbo engine with combined fuel injection. In the version for Russia, it will be deprived of a 48-volt starter-generator, and the power will be reduced from 354 to 299 hp, although the torque will not change (500 Nm). The transmission is a nine-speed automatic, and prices in China start at $46,000.
Both SUVs have a frame structure and a spring suspension with a double wishbone in front and a solid axle in the rear. Ground clearance is also the same: 224 mm. And all-wheel drive – with an electromagnetic clutch for connecting the front axle, a reduction gear and locks for the rear and front cross-axle differentials. Both models have rich equipment and a wide range of electronic assistants, but diesel versions are not planned.
Tank 500
There is no information about Russian prices and trim levels yet. The local presentation of Tank SUVs is to take place in November, and the start of sales is planned for the first half of 2023. Machines will be delivered directly from China, production at the Tula plant is considered for the future. A separate dealer network will be created for the Tank brand, although it will most likely overlap with the Haval brand network. By the way, Russia has become the second external market for the Tank brand: Saudi Arabia turned out to be the first in the summer.