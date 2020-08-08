Great IDEA to support Kashmir cause and the people

1) Facilitate and equip Kashmiris to capture raw video and audio content on devices;

2) Create a way to have this content relayed to Pakistan;

3) Establish a Kashmir strategic communications organisation that can process this content into various formats for all types of formal, informal and social media platforms as well as for official presentations;

4) Translate all content into the languages of the six battlefields;

5) Dissect and tailor content into two categories: for governments and for people;

6) Create a system for distribution of this content on broadcast, print and digital platforms that make it reach the target audience;

7) Construct a system to monitor and measure the reach and impact of the content in terms of viewership and readership including demographic analysis of the audience reached;

8) Create and train the official manpower needed to manage this strategic communications infrastructure;

9) Institutionalise and budget a permanent financial pipeline for Kashmir strategic communications; and

10) Aim to shape opinion through this content in a way that it translates into pressure on official policy.