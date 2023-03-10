Great Hymn to the Aten- Was Akhenaton a prophet of Allah?

This Egyptian Hymn really does put a lot of things into context and as I have mentioned before there is a connection between the Israelites to the Egyptians and followers of Akhenaton (1353BCE - 1336BCE). Israelites are Egyptian followers of Akhenaton who were persecuted and fled after the demise of Akhenaton either immediately or in the following years after Akhenaton's death. Akhenaton had introduced the son God Ra to the Egyptians and gradually replaced all the idol worshipping with the worshipping of Ra. Akhenaton asserted and preached the one God religion and went about to dismantle all the idols and temples. The old guard priests were enraged and conspired to reverse this. Once Akhenaton died (or was assassinated) the old guard priests inveigled or forced Akhenaton's son Tutankhamun to reintroduce and revert to idol worshipping and went about systematically erasing all evidence of the Sun worshipping and Akhenaton and his follower's records. Akhenaton's follower's religion was spread by his followers to what is now Palestine and established strong foothold there and was passed from prophet to prophet.The earliest recorded evidence of people by the name of Israel appears in the Merneptah Stele of ancient Egypt, dated to about 1200 BCE which is approx 64 years after the death of Akhenaton the Sun worshipper. It appears the Israelites are followers of Akhenaton or people who adopted his religion in that region. This is the missing and key part of the jigsaw and predates all other recorded religious history. This should be taught in the history books in all schools around the world. The Egyptian Pharoe Akhenaton could have been a prophet as it is mentioned in the Quran there were many prophets before. If this link is indeed true then Jews and Christians should upgrade to Islam if they believe in truth. Archaeologists, historians and religious scholars should investigate this further. It is a pity that European historians taint their work with conjectured references to Israelites and Judaism without any historical physical proof or records.