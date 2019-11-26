Great Heist

Sine Nomine
Nov 19, 2014
This is taken from official website of Indian Govt,please note that neither Harappa nor Indus river is in modern day India.This is blatant stealing of Pakistani culture,civilisation and history,which must be fought back.Whenever they are claiming themselves to be 5000 old civilisation,it means that they are talking about coterminous Pakistan rather that Bharat.
