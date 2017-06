The combined federal and state government debt was at 67.5 percent of gross domestic product in 2016, according to Moody’s Investors Service, which rates India Baa3. There’s a significant risk that productive capital spending may end up being reduced to fund a portion of the loan waivers, said Aditi Nayar, an economist at ICRA Ltd., Moody’s local unit.

“A large chunk of the waivers may be financed through borrowings and that won’t be good news for the bond market,” said Arvind Chari, head of fixed income and alternatives at Quantum Advisors Pvt. in Mumbai. “Yields on central government bonds will have to adjust higher.”