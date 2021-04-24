Log in
Register
What's new
Search
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Home
Forums
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
What's new
New posts
New media
New media comments
New profile posts
Latest activity
Media
New media
New comments
Search media
Members
Current visitors
New profile posts
Search profile posts
Forum Rules
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Menu
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
Home
Forums
World Affairs Forum
China & Far East
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
Gravitas: Why is the U.S. testing India's resolve?
Thread starter
Tresbon
Start date
35 minutes ago
Tresbon
FULL MEMBER
Oct 16, 2014
319
-1
867
Country
Location
35 minutes ago
#1
You must log in or register to reply here.
Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)
Share:
Reddit
Pinterest
Tumblr
WhatsApp
Email
Link
Latest posts
Three US statements foretell trouble for region and particularly Pakistan
Latest: Dual Wielder
5 minutes ago
Strategic & Foreign Affairs
Nations offer India help to tackle Covid, but stiff resistance to Delhi’s proposal on vaccines at WTO
Latest: dbc
5 minutes ago
COVID-19 Coronavirus
Chinese UAV News & Discussions (Strictly)
Latest: Daniel808
6 minutes ago
Chinese Defence Forum
A
[GRAPHIC] BJP leader feeding cow urine to a woman who is on ventilator
Latest: ayodhyapati
7 minutes ago
COVID-19 Coronavirus
UPDATE: Syrian Surface-To-Air Missile Flew Way Off Course Triggering Alarms Before Exploding Over Israel
Latest: White and Green with M/S
8 minutes ago
Middle East & Africa
Pakistan Defence Latest Posts
Pakistan F-16 Discussions 2
Latest: Goritoes
18 minutes ago
Pakistan Air Force
JF-17 Thunder Multirole Fighter [Thread 7]
Latest: araz
Today at 5:57 AM
JF-17 Thunder
M
F-7P and F-7PG
Latest: m52k85
Today at 5:39 AM
Pakistan Air Force
New fighter for PAF Doctrine?
Latest: GriffinsRule
Today at 5:29 AM
Pakistan Air Force
JF-17 Block-3 -- Updates, News & Discussion
Latest: ARMalik
Today at 4:47 AM
JF-17 Thunder
Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts
Three US statements foretell trouble for region and particularly Pakistan
Latest: Dual Wielder
5 minutes ago
Strategic & Foreign Affairs
Justice Qazi Faez Isa rants court
Latest: Dual Wielder
19 minutes ago
Social & Current Events
and Now Germany kicking Indian butt
Latest: Dalit
36 minutes ago
Strategic & Foreign Affairs
Latest Propaganda Against FC Balochistan Debunked: 10-Year-Old Child Tortured And Raped By Personnel of Pakistani Forces
Latest: Norwegian
Today at 6:58 AM
Social & Current Events
Featured
Pakistan: The Archaeological Marvel
Latest: Kambojaric
Today at 6:29 AM
Pakistan History
Military Forum Latest Posts
Raytheon develops ELINT radar detection system capable of detecting radar emissions on the ground
Latest: T-SaGe
41 minutes ago
Air Warfare
Just a Nice Pic....
Latest: Gomig-21
Today at 6:45 AM
Air Warfare
Indian LCA Tejas Or Pakistani JF-17: Who Is Winning The Malaysian Fighter Jet Contract?
Latest: White and Green with M/S
Today at 4:51 AM
Military Forum
"Tempest" the UK's next generation fighter.
Latest: Gomig-21
Today at 3:16 AM
Air Warfare
Comparing total tonnages of USN and PLAN main surface combatant platforms within 2021-2030 projections
Latest: Goritoes
Today at 1:48 AM
Naval Warfare
Country Latest Posts
Chinese UAV News & Discussions (Strictly)
Latest: Daniel808
6 minutes ago
Chinese Defence Forum
B
WORLD'S BIGGEST NUCLEAR PLANT! India Closer To Building World's Biggest Nuclear Plant: French Firm
Latest: Bossman
10 minutes ago
Indian Defence Forum
U
Bangladesh joins platform with China of six countries to get Covid vaccines without India
Latest: UKBengali
16 minutes ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
A
Callous rhetoric “Poor of Bangladesh still go hungry so they cross over to India”: Amit Shah’s ‘anti-Bangladeshi card’ can jeopardize ties
Latest: ayodhyapati
19 minutes ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
Zhuhai Airshow-2020 on November 10-15, 2020
Latest: LKJ86
27 minutes ago
Chinese Defence Forum
Home
Forums
World Affairs Forum
China & Far East
Menu
Log in
Register
Top
Bottom