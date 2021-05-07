What's new

Gravitas taken on the Survey pegging the U.S as a bigger threat than China & Russia

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
38,212
1
73,583
Country
China
Location
China
Gravitas taken on the Survey pegging the U.S as a bigger threat than China & Russia

A global democracy survey has found that most of the world sees the U.S as a bigger threat than China and Russia. Has America's claim to the guardianship of democracy been busted? How did regimes like China & Russia rank higher?

 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom