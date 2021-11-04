Log in
Register
What's new
Search
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Home
Forums
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
What's new
New posts
New media
New media comments
New profile posts
Latest activity
Media
New media
New comments
Search media
Members
Current visitors
New profile posts
Search profile posts
Forum Rules
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Menu
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
Home
Forums
Welcome to Pakistan Defence Forum
Members Club
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
Gravitas: Is Recep Tayyip Erdogan not keeping well?
Thread starter
Azadkashmir
Start date
Today at 2:57 AM
Azadkashmir
SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 10, 2012
7,256
0
8,789
Country
Location
Today at 2:57 AM
#1
Hakikat ve Hikmet
ELITE MEMBER
Nov 14, 2015
13,530
17
35,227
Country
Location
55 minutes ago
#2
He is a cancer survivor. Recently he looks quite tired for he works 18 hours a day….
You must log in or register to reply here.
Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)
Share:
Reddit
Pinterest
Tumblr
WhatsApp
Email
Link
Latest posts
Pakistan and its expensive LNG procurement
Latest: ali_raza
1 minute ago
Pakistan Economy
Pakistani Legend Actors, Actresses, Singers and Models
Latest: ghazi52
2 minutes ago
General Photos & Multimedia
TLP chief adamant on French envoy expulsion, says Sheikh Rashid
Latest: Sainthood 101
3 minutes ago
Pakistan's Internal Security
Pakistan 1970s, rare footage of. Karachi, Lahore, Muree, Islamabad. Old Pakistan.
Latest: Shahzaz ud din
4 minutes ago
Pakistan History
US Congress Committee Mulls Expanding 'Five Eyes' Alliance to Add India, Japan, Germany, South Korea
Latest: FuturePAF
8 minutes ago
Indian Defence Forum
Pakistan Defence Latest Posts
TLP chief adamant on French envoy expulsion, says Sheikh Rashid
Latest: Sainthood 101
3 minutes ago
Pakistan's Internal Security
C
Lt General Nadeem Anjum appointed as DG ISI
Latest: CriticalThought
Today at 1:48 AM
Pakistan Army
Capabilities of PAF Dassault MIRAGE-III/V.
Latest: Windjammer
Today at 1:03 AM
Pakistan Air Force
Pakistan F-16 Discussions 2
Latest: Hodor
Yesterday at 11:25 PM
Pakistan Air Force
Fighter Jet Activity Over Islamabad !
Latest: maverick1977
Yesterday at 10:59 PM
Pakistan Air Force
Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts
Pakistan and its expensive LNG procurement
Latest: ali_raza
1 minute ago
Pakistan Economy
Pakistan 1970s, rare footage of. Karachi, Lahore, Muree, Islamabad. Old Pakistan.
Latest: Shahzaz ud din
4 minutes ago
Pakistan History
Evidence : India Afghanistan match fixing in a broad daylight
Latest: Telescopic Sight
16 minutes ago
Sports
Beef exports: first practice at the nets?
Latest: ghazi52
18 minutes ago
Infrastructure & Development
PAKISTAN . Aviation & Airports
Latest: ghazi52
27 minutes ago
Infrastructure & Development
Military Forum Latest Posts
D
Rafael teams with Lockheed Martin on SPICE weapon systems
Latest: dani191
Today at 1:03 AM
Military Forum
More US whining; China to have 1000 nukes
Latest: Shotgunner51
Today at 12:13 AM
Military Forum
First Submarine To Use New Stealth Technology
Latest: Tai Hai Chen
Yesterday at 5:36 PM
Naval Warfare
P
New Tracked UGV With 50 Switchblade Suicide Drones: A dangerous concept
Latest: Paul2
Yesterday at 3:21 PM
Land Warfare
Indian BSF Soldier Serving Pakistan !
Latest: Enigma SIG
Yesterday at 1:26 PM
Military Forum
Country Latest Posts
US Congress Committee Mulls Expanding 'Five Eyes' Alliance to Add India, Japan, Germany, South Korea
Latest: FuturePAF
8 minutes ago
Indian Defence Forum
Q
The end of the deal, hopes, delusions and treasons
Latest: QWECXZ
10 minutes ago
Iranian Defence Forum
Type 00X/003 (former Type 002) Aircraft Carrier News & Discussions
Latest: casual
15 minutes ago
Chinese Defence Forum
14 TEJAS FLY PAST TODAY & ELEPHANT WALK VEDIO.........wow
Latest: Telescopic Sight
19 minutes ago
Indian Defence Forum
Chinese CMC resumes coal extraction from Barapukuria coal-mine
Latest: Shotgunner51
24 minutes ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
Home
Forums
Welcome to Pakistan Defence Forum
Members Club
Menu
Log in
Register
Top
Bottom