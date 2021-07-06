Log in
Gravitas: India's fears come true: Taliban targets Indian project
Thread starter
Azadkashmir
Start date
14 minutes ago
Azadkashmir
SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 10, 2012
6,966
0
8,379
Country
Location
14 minutes ago
#1
lolz hhahah
Taimoor Khan
ELITE MEMBER
Jan 20, 2016
12,690
4
19,210
Country
Location
9 minutes ago
#2
Taliban says thank you.
There are many reports within Pakistani media that Indian RAW agents have already fled in three flights of C17 operated from Farkhor airbase in Tajikistan.
jus_chillin
FULL MEMBER
Sep 25, 2020
607
0
554
Country
Location
8 minutes ago
#3
What happened to India Taliban Bhai Bhai
313ghazi
ELITE MEMBER
Mar 14, 2017
9,333
39
19,110
Country
Location
4 minutes ago
#4
They shouldn't attack the dam. At the end of the day Afghanistan stands to benefit from it.
