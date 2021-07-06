What's new

Gravitas: India's fears come true: Taliban targets Indian project

Taimoor Khan

ELITE MEMBER
Jan 20, 2016
12,690
4
19,210
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Taliban says thank you. :D

There are many reports within Pakistani media that Indian RAW agents have already fled in three flights of C17 operated from Farkhor airbase in Tajikistan.
 
313ghazi

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 14, 2017
9,333
39
19,110
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
They shouldn't attack the dam. At the end of the day Afghanistan stands to benefit from it.
 
