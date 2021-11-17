What's new

Gravitas: China is now the richest country in the world, but won't stay so for long, wealth leaving China for India

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
41,395
-2
81,110
Country
China
Location
China
Gravitas: China is now the richest country in the world, but won't stay so for long, wealth leaving China for India

China has surpassed the US to become the richest nation in the world. But can China stay rich? The Communist Party's crackdown on the rich has scared investors. They are now turning to India. Palki Sharma tells you how global investors are now putting more money in India.

 
Last edited:
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
41,395
-2
81,110
Country
China
Location
China
The reality:

FDI inflows into Asia-Pacific region remain strong, China likely to be the global top destination for FDI once again

FDI inflows into Asia-Pacific region remain strong, China likely to be the global top destination for FDI once again MON, OCT 11, 2021 - 1:30 PM PROSPECTS for foreign direct investment (FDI) flows into the Asia-Pacific region over the medium term remain strong, with China likely to be the top...
defence.pk
tower9 said:
The Indian media is downright scary.
Click to expand...
Check the comment section, Indian public really unconditionally buy this crap, a whole nation living in utterly delusion.
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
41,395
-2
81,110
Country
China
Location
China
Indian media just lies through their teeth, really pathetic


FDI inflows to India dip 51 per cent in first half of 2021
foreign direct investments | FDI | FDI inflows
Ashley Coutinho | Mumbai Last Updated at October 30, 2021 04:57 IST

Global foreign direct investment (FDI) flows rebounded in the first half of 2021 to reach $870 billion, exceeding pre-pandemic levels by 43 per cent and more than double that of the second half of 2020, OECD data and analysis show.

China was the leading FDI recipient worldwide in the first half of 2021, followed by the US and the UK.

India was an outlier and saw a 51 per cent decline during the period.

www.business-standard.com

FDI flows surge in 2021 hinting at global recovery, says OECD

FDI inflows to India dip 51 per cent in first half of 2021
www.business-standard.com www.business-standard.com
 
Dungeness

Dungeness

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 21, 2015
7,030
1
20,098
Country
China
Location
United States
beijingwalker said:
The reality:

FDI inflows into Asia-Pacific region remain strong, China likely to be the global top destination for FDI once again

FDI inflows into Asia-Pacific region remain strong, China likely to be the global top destination for FDI once again MON, OCT 11, 2021 - 1:30 PM PROSPECTS for foreign direct investment (FDI) flows into the Asia-Pacific region over the medium term remain strong, with China likely to be the top...
defence.pk

Check the comment section, Indian public really unconditionally buy this crap, a whole nation living in utterly delusion.
Click to expand...
Indians' biggest problem is they don't seem to be capable of learning from the the history or from the others. They have even learnt how to use utensils for that matter.
 
Bilal9

Bilal9

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 4, 2014
18,826
2
29,766
Country
Bangladesh
Location
United States
tower9 said:
The Indian media is downright scary.
Click to expand...
More scammy than scary. Lies and eye-wash.

What well-traveled business-person would believe this? No one I know.

No company, even if they don't want to do business in China, will run to India to invest. There are plenty of other places where they can set up shop, invest and quickly recoup their money. Westerners or even Israeli businesspeople typically will not go to Sanghi-land to invest knowing the red-tape, over-regulation and difficulty to get the most basic things done as an investor.

The Sanghi line about "Rich Indian Middle class" and constant Sanghi talk about "Big Indian Market", "Consumer sophistication" is all BS when compared to China.

Indian wages are not really all that low compared to China either. Bangladesh wages are half that of India and Vietnam, by the way. I am not advertising Bangladesh. It is a 3rd world country too, but probably a bit better in terms of export infra, and with a lot less red tape than India has. Bangladesh has way more Chinese small firms investing and exporting - for at least three/four decades. The only Chinese investments made in India are to sell consumer products like electronics and cellphones in Indian internal market.

Indian companies do not make it easy for competitive entrants to profit in their market though. Indian Govt. is in their pocket, so regulations and tariffs are formulated to benefit Indian businesses profiting from their home market and not foreigners coming in to take a slice of that pie. This has been the mentality for many hundreds of years.
 
lonelyman

lonelyman

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 19, 2015
3,738
-14
8,298
Country
China
Location
China
beijingwalker said:
Indian media just lies through their teeth, really pathetic


FDI inflows to India dip 51 per cent in first half of 2021
foreign direct investments | FDI | FDI inflows
Ashley Coutinho | Mumbai Last Updated at October 30, 2021 04:57 IST

Global foreign direct investment (FDI) flows rebounded in the first half of 2021 to reach $870 billion, exceeding pre-pandemic levels by 43 per cent and more than double that of the second half of 2020, OECD data and analysis show.

China was the leading FDI recipient worldwide in the first half of 2021, followed by the US and the UK.

India was an outlier and saw a 51 per cent decline during the period.

www.business-standard.com

FDI flows surge in 2021 hinting at global recovery, says OECD

FDI inflows to India dip 51 per cent in first half of 2021
www.business-standard.com www.business-standard.com
Click to expand...
india = liars = fake news
Bilal9 said:
More scammy than scary. Lies and eye-wash.

What well-traveled business-person would believe this? No one I know.

No company, even if they don't want to do business in China, will run to India to invest. There are plenty of other places where they can set up shop, invest and quickly recoup their money. Westerners or even Israeli businesspeople typically will not go to Sanghi-land to invest knowing the red-tape, over-regulation and difficulty to get the most basic things done as an investor.

The Sanghi line about "Rich Indian Middle class" and constant Sanghi talk about "Big Indian Market", "Consumer sophistication" is all BS when compared to China.

Indian wages are not really all that low compared to China either. Bangladesh wages are half that of India and Vietnam, by the way. I am not advertising Bangladesh. It is a 3rd world country too, but probably a bit better in terms of export infra, and with a lot less red tape than India has. Bangladesh has way more Chinese small firms investing and exporting - for at least three/four decades. The only Chinese investments made in India are to sell consumer products like electronics and cellphones in Indian internal market.

Indian companies do not make it easy for competitive entrants to profit in their market though. Indian Govt. is in their pocket, so regulations and tariffs are formulated to benefit Indian businesses profiting from their home market and not foreigners coming in to take a slice of that pie. This has been the mentality for many hundreds of years.
Click to expand...
just recently several companies like Ford closed shops in india after losing billions, indians so called middle class just don’t have money to buy them but Tata car
 
B

Beidou2020

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 3, 2013
6,958
-48
18,703
Country
China
Location
China
These people aren’t just delusional, they are brainwashed with far-right extremist ideology. These types of far-right propaganda mouthpieces should be permanently banned from all social media. Extremists should never be given platforms to spew filth. These far-right nutters are the cause of all the problems.
 
Last edited:
lonelyman

lonelyman

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 19, 2015
3,738
-14
8,298
Country
China
Location
China
beijingwalker said:
Gravitas: China is now the richest country in the world, but won't stay long, wealth leaving China for India

China has surpassed the US to become the richest nation in the world. But can China stay rich? The Communist Party's crackdown on the rich has scared investors. They are now turning to India. Palki Sharma tells you how global investors are now putting more money in India.

Click to expand...
No no no,
supa powa india is the richest , beating USA and China, but some jealous ones say it’s China

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1460600826037211143
 
lonelyman

lonelyman

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 19, 2015
3,738
-14
8,298
Country
China
Location
China
beijingwalker said:
Amazed by how deftly Indian media turns a supposed positive news about China into a China bashing, India glorifying masterpiece.
Click to expand...
let them fool themselves and live in the supa powa dream. I am sure they wish and predict the china collopase for more than 20 years now, their bashing China means jacks hit, does not hurt and change China a thing

Hate to disappoint these delusional Indians again and again, China has been collapsed “up” :rofl:


beijingwalker said:
Gravitas: China is now the richest country in the world, but won't stay long, wealth leaving China for India

China has surpassed the US to become the richest nation in the world. But can China stay rich? The Communist Party's crackdown on the rich has scared investors. They are now turning to India. Palki Sharma tells you how global investors are now putting more money in India.

Click to expand...

look thousands of pajeets comments and circle jerk there, haha, China goes down, india becoming supa powa :rofl:

if this is not delusion, I don’t know what is
 
Last edited:
Dungeness

Dungeness

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 21, 2015
7,030
1
20,098
Country
China
Location
United States
beijingwalker said:
The reality:

FDI inflows into Asia-Pacific region remain strong, China likely to be the global top destination for FDI once again

FDI inflows into Asia-Pacific region remain strong, China likely to be the global top destination for FDI once again MON, OCT 11, 2021 - 1:30 PM PROSPECTS for foreign direct investment (FDI) flows into the Asia-Pacific region over the medium term remain strong, with China likely to be the top...
defence.pk

Check the comment section, Indian public really unconditionally buy this crap, a whole nation living in utterly delusion.
Click to expand...

Indians are the slaves of their own delusion. This people can never be free.
 
S

Stranagor

FULL MEMBER
May 11, 2014
617
0
1,236
Country
Russian Federation
Location
China
Dungeness said:
Indians' biggest problem is they don't seem to be capable of learning from the the history or from the others. They have even learnt how to use utensils for that matter.
Click to expand...
Plus, they seem to love echo-chambers. When they talk to each other and everyone agrees, they are happiest. In their discussion circles, they cannot even tolerate fellow dissenters.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom