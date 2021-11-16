Gravitas: China is now the richest country in the world, but won't stay long, wealth leaving China for India

More scammy than scary. Lies and eye-wash.What well-traveled business-person would believe this? No one I know.No company, even if they don't want to do business in China, will run to India to invest. There are plenty of other places where they can set up shop, invest and quickly recoup their money. Westerners or even Israeli businesspeople typically will not go to Sanghi-land to invest knowing the red-tape, over-regulation and difficulty to get the most basic things done as an investor.The Sanghi line about "Rich Indian Middle class" and constant Sanghi talk about "Big Indian Market", "Consumer sophistication" is all BS when compared to China.Indian wages are not really all that low compared to China either. Bangladesh wages are half that of India and Vietnam, by the way. I am not advertising Bangladesh. It is a 3rd world country too, but probably a bit better in terms of export infra, and with a lot less red tape than India has. Bangladesh has way more Chinese small firms investing and exporting - for at least three/four decades. The only Chinese investments made in India are to sell consumer products like electronics and cellphones in Indian internal market.Indian companies do not make it easy for competitive entrants to profit in their market though. Indian Govt. is in their pocket, so regulations and tariffs are formulated to benefit Indian businesses profiting from their home market and not foreigners coming in to take a slice of that pie. This has been the mentality for many hundreds of years.