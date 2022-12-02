What's new

Gravitas: Can India use G20 presidency to make China pay?

E

etylo

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 9, 2021
2,039
-16
1,976
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
Indian can always speak loudly with your foul mouths with delusions all the time, think you are righteous should dictate to China how to handle its economy and society to suit you, think you should dictate the region affairs and the world, and blame your 6 millions deaths, shitty world economic performances and world problems on China , I think you people have too much cow piss to be that high that you are completely detached from reality. When push comes to shove, China will not attend the G20 in the slum country, think you can blackmail China using G20, dream on. India is the spoiler of the neighbourhood and Asia, no doubt, but still has the gall to accuse China of your fabricated wrongs, you think you respresent Asia and the world at large eventhough you are an insignificant nation, just wait until your GDP approaches that of China, imagine what outrageous things your slum country will claim and do on the world. Know your place when dealing with China, fools, otherwise another 1962 war is very likely.
 
Last edited:

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 2, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
China’s prominent role in ASEAN and the G20 - The Jakarta Post
Replies
0
Views
140
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
INS_Vikrant
India to assume G20 presidency from today
Replies
0
Views
61
INS_Vikrant
INS_Vikrant
E
Xi told Biden at G20 summit: Taiwan is the "very core of China's core interests" and the "first red line" that must not be crossed.
Replies
1
Views
293
etylo
E
B
Invitation from India as G20 guest shows Bangladesh's economic importance: Shahriar Alam
Replies
1
Views
93
Sam6536
S
onebyone
China ‘not to blame’ for African debt crisis, it’s the West: study
Replies
7
Views
543
etylo
E

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom