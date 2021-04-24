Gravitas: Angela Merkel says Europe "Allowed India" to become a pharma hub

Thorough Pro
ELITE MEMBER
- Aug 23, 2008
- 12,196
- -19
- Country
-
- Location
-
everything is turning south for poor Indians.
As India struggles with the second wave, Angela Merkel is worried about what will happen to exports of pharmaceutical products to Europe. The German Chancellor has said Europe allowed India to become "such a large pharmaceutical producer".
As India struggles with the second wave, Angela Merkel is worried about what will happen to exports of pharmaceutical products to Europe. The German Chancellor has said Europe allowed India to become "such a large pharmaceutical producer".
Last edited by a moderator: