What's new

Gravitas: Angela Merkel says Europe "Allowed India" to become a pharma hub

Thorough Pro

Thorough Pro

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 23, 2008
12,196
-19
11,595
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
everything is turning south for poor Indians.

As India struggles with the second wave, Angela Merkel is worried about what will happen to exports of pharmaceutical products to Europe. The German Chancellor has said Europe allowed India to become "such a large pharmaceutical producer".

 
Last edited by a moderator:
Dalit

Dalit

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 16, 2012
12,452
-17
22,142
Country
Pakistan
Location
Netherlands
There is a huge problem here for Hindustan. The greedy Western nations are already hoarding vaccines so that is nothing new. The real problem for Hindustan is the staggering amount of vaccines and raw material required for its own population. Even if Western nations start to give away raw materials and vaccines there will always be a massive shortage. We now know that extra jabs are required for many vaccines to be really effective. We also know that certain mutations might not even be covered by the current vaccines. As cases rise and death figures become even worse Modi will be in a very tight spot.
 
Last edited:
Hakikat ve Hikmet

Hakikat ve Hikmet

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 14, 2015
12,072
13
30,732
Country
United States
Location
United States
Dalit said:
There is a huge problem here for Hindustan. The greedy Western nations are already hoarding vaccines so that is nothing new. The real problem for Hindustan is the staggering amount of vaccines and raw material required for its own population. Even if Western nations start to give away raw materials and vaccines there will always be a massive shortage. We now know that extra jabs are required for many vaccines to be really effective. We also know that certain mutations might not even be covered by the current vaccines. As cases rise and death figures become even worse Modi will be in a very tight spot.
Click to expand...
Yep!! India’s caste system was developed for a reason!!! Low caste uncouth uneducated scums are no replacement for educated quasi secular Brahmins!!! They wanted a “Final Solution” for the Muslims via Modi/Shah/Yogi etc. only to see it’s being reversed....

What harm those Brahmins weren’t doing to the Muslims that these low castes can do?!?!
 
CrazyZ

CrazyZ

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 3, 2019
3,212
2
3,957
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
I recall at the beginning of the pandemic many Indian posters on PDF were gloating that India will become the new global pharmaceutical and medical supply hub.....I warned them that after this crisis most western countries would look to bring these essential sectors back home....its equivalent to food or arms production, IMO.

From a logical perspective I would prefer my pharmaceuticals be made in a sparsely inhabited corner of the USA then in a congested developing country. Whole world is seeing how quickly India can be ravaged by a pandemic. Only logical they will start asking questions.
 
A

ayodhyapati

FULL MEMBER
Jul 28, 2020
1,012
-10
357
Country
India
Location
India
CrazyZ said:
I recall at the beginning of the pandemic many Indian posters on PDF were gloating that India will become the new global pharmaceutical and medical supply hub.....I warned them that after this crisis most western countries would look to bring these essential sectors back home....its equivalent to food or arms production, IMO.

From a logical perspective I would prefer my pharmaceuticals be made in a sparsely inhabited corner of the USA then in a congested developing country. Whole world is seeing how quickly India can be ravaged by a pandemic. Only logical they will start asking questions.
Click to expand...
who is stopping germany or pakistan to produce own pharmaceutical products ?
Hakikat ve Hikmet said:
Yep!! India’s caste system was developed for a reason!!! Low caste uncouth uneducated scums are no replacement for educated quasi secular Brahmins!!! They wanted a “Final Solution” for the Muslims via Modi/Shah/Yogi etc. only to see it’s being reversed....

What harm those Brahmins weren’t doing to the Muslims that these low castes can do?!?!
Click to expand...
stop trolling and think how pakistan can produce own medical supplies and vaccines . pandemic is not finished yet .
 
N.Siddiqui

N.Siddiqui

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 21, 2015
6,476
8
11,380
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
India realizing that the EU countries and US which India was bootlicking and treating as her masters, pandering to them are not helping India in their hour of need, on the contrary threatening India and treating her as some unworthy and low level entity.

And countries which ironically India consider as enemy countries like China and Pakistan, has offered help.

Waking up to the realization, no.
 
G

Gilljutt

FULL MEMBER
Oct 9, 2020
354
-7
149
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
Any sane politician should think likewise. Vaccine is now a strategic resource and all countries need to set up production because you can not 100 percent rely on others in times of need...but I think this point has been missed on multiple occasions by pdf'ers.
 
A

ayodhyapati

FULL MEMBER
Jul 28, 2020
1,012
-10
357
Country
India
Location
India
N.Siddiqui said:
India realizing that the EU countries and US which India was bootlicking and treating as her masters, pandering to them are not helping India in their hour of need, on the contrary threatening India and treating her as some unworthy and low level entity.

And countries which ironically India consider as enemy countries like China and Pakistan, has offered help.

Waking up to the realization, no.
Click to expand...
can you help yourself :D
we will be happy if pakistan can help themselves , please make your own vaccine , we are producing our own if we have some spare we will send it to pakistan first , that is our promise .
 
Goritoes

Goritoes

FULL MEMBER
Jan 20, 2021
790
-2
1,062
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Indians should now see that these Europeans will always see brown people as sub humans, and those who can be disposed, they are pissed at a country to use its own potential to serve it own people but to them, us brown people should serve them first even if our people are dying, only if Indians are not the hurdle in the rising of South Asian countries to create a counter economic block, we as S.Asians can raise our voiced much much more stronger.
 
A

ayodhyapati

FULL MEMBER
Jul 28, 2020
1,012
-10
357
Country
India
Location
India
Trango Towers said:
I don't know why Indians are butt hurt. Germany is correct.
Everyone looks after it's own interests.
The anchor is talking emotionally.

India didn't supply meds to the west for free did it?
Click to expand...
:D:D:D lol...........worried for the west
problem is those people living in country which is unable to produce even basic medicines are worried for the medical supplies made by india which is by the way short for sometime .
Goritoes said:
Indians should now see that these Europeans will always see brown people as sub humans, and those who can be disposed, they are pissed at a country to use its own potential to serve it own people but to them, us brown people should serve them first even if our people are dying, only if Indians are not the hurdle in the rising of South Asian countries to create a counter economic block, we as S.Asians can raise our voiced much much more stronger.
Click to expand...
may be you are right .
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 17, Members: 5, Guests: 12)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom