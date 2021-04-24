Gravitas: Angela Merkel says Europe "Allowed India" to become a pharma hub

There is a huge problem here for Hindustan. The greedy Western nations are already hoarding vaccines so that is nothing new. The real problem for Hindustan is the staggering amount of vaccines and raw material required for its own population. Even if Western nations start to give away raw materials and vaccines there will always be a massive shortage. We now know that extra jabs are required for many vaccines to be really effective. We also know that certain mutations might not even be covered by the current vaccines. As cases rise and death figures become even worse Modi will be in a very tight spot.