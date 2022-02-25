Grave implications of Ukraine crisis for small countries like Bangladesh​

Bilal9 said: Here comes another uninformed Balachandran from South Asian Monitor with his half-baked opinions.



He is only quoting BIPPS analysis. I think this analysis is correct. I think, there was a time of complacency among the smaller countries, that forceful redrawing of border, military attack on sovereign countries by powerful neighbors belonged to the past. But dictator strongman like Putin are shattering those illusions. Since independence, Ukraine was one of those complacent states, it spend it's first 23 years to dismantle it's defence capability and making it as vulnerable and dependent as possible on Russia believing That Russia possess no threat. Now they are paying a heavy price for that naivety. Bangladesh is also among those complacent small states. We don't even want to imagine a situation where India could act aggressively against Bangladesh. Let alone thinking or acting to counter that possibility.