Graphic / Blasphemous content not allowed on PDF

I have opened this thread to ADVICE fellow members to absolutely refrain from posting Graphic / Blasphemous content on this Forum including French Charlie Hebdo cartoons. Moderators including myself will show ZERO TOLERANCE in this matter.
French blasphemous content and Anti-Islamic provocations have received global spotlight lately and this theme is under discussion in this forum as well but please be mindful of the above in your contributions in relation.
EXAMPLE: https://defence.pk/pdf/threads/fran...es-to-stop-boycott-of-french-products.689061/
REMINDER:-
Religious Discussions
PDF proudly maintains respect for all religions therefore; as PDF is primarily a defense and geopolitical forum, the management feels that, it is not the place for religious discussions. Kindly do not post religious threads nor respond to any and, please, refrain from using religion in arguments. It should be noted that ethnicity is different from religion, Muslims/ Hindu/ Christians are ethnicities and Islam / Hinduism / Christianity are religions. This also includes sectarianism as well; PDF is not the place to have a dialogue on religion. Violation of this rule would be considered serious as it often leads to issues based on religious / communal tensions.
Trolling
Any content or response given with the intent of simply antagonizing people (such as a particular group e.g. Pakistanis, Muslims, Christians, Women, Hindus, Indians, Africans etc.) or a particular individual in order to garner a negative emotional response is considered trolling. More generally, essentially trolling is bullying online where by either a person is subjected to denial of opportunity to speak or making them feel very bad or inflaming them to be upset only. It is understood that during dialogues on sensitive issues there would be some words considered offensive but as long as it is not generalized to justify discrimination or packaged as a personal attack then that is acceptable because the spirit of the exchange is reflection or sharing of an opinion. Responding to trolling is deemed as ‘feeding the trolls’ and would be considered trolling too. It is not justifiable to respond to trolling with trolling and would also be addressed.
Trolling is a widespread problem and user’s postage history would be taken into account. Repeated offenders may face a permanent ban and trolling is taken seriously at PDF. Kindly, it does not help anyone and causes a ruining of the decorum therefore, would be dealt with appropriately.
Flaming / baiting
A special form of trolling whereby, threads or posts aimed at inciting an individual or group of people to be emotionally charged and incite fighting are not allowed. PDF is especially against using such posts or threads to incite hatred against politically belligerent nations or group of people e.g. Indians, Pakistanis or Saudis, Iranians etc. This would only add fuel to the flames. That’s not what PDF stands for.
LINK: https://defence.pk/pdf/rules/
PDF management is allowing discussions about French blasphemous content and Anti-Islamic provocations because it feels that Islamophobia is an issue that needs to be addressed through constructive dialogue and intellectual though processes. Please do not try to take advantage of this leniency to post French Charlie Hebdo cartoons and use these to justify Islamophobia in your arguments (important for members who are not Muslims in particular).
Moderators have noticed such posts and taken strict action. I particularly felt that this issue must be brought to attention of all.
Thank you.
