[GRAPHIC] BJP leader feeding cow urine to a woman who is on ventilator

Imagine you lay there dying, your life flashing before your eyes. And even though it is your life, you're not the center of your story. Everything you've done in your life has most likely been to facilitate others, your parents, your husband, your children... From the moment you're born, you're life is predetermined. Set on a path to fulfill a role laid out by society and culture. A typical reality for most middle class women in India.



Life is a constant struggle, an everyday battle of attrition against the evil juggernauts scheming to squeeze every paisa out of your tightly budgeted purse filled with coins you can't let go cuz as meagre as it is, they eventually add up something. You haggle with the shopkeeper, you haggle with the vegetable vendor. You make innumerable personal sacrifices because that's where you fit in this world.



Meanwhile the shittiest and the most cunning of people assume power thru corruption, nepotism and absolute devilry. They hoard money offshore, routinely **** the system and abuse it to gain favors and stay in power. No one is held accountable while they peddle their bullshit to a Public that barely has enough time to spend time with their kids or have a moment alone.



And as you struggle to draw your last breath in this miserable shitshow surrounded by a shitstorm of panic and pain set in a larger maelstrom of shit, your brain barely getting any oxygen to form a coherent thought, a dressed-down, masked-up, agenda-driven politician with the vaccine coursing thru his shit-veins drips literal piss down your intubated throat.



There's an undeniable element of dark humor to it. We are living in a black mirror episode set in the twilight zone.