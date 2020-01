Manmohan Singh was a SIKH prime minister.



So we have at least ONE person from a minority group becoming the PM.



What is more important and relevent is the our constitution does not BAR a muslim from becoming the PM. They are free to stand for election and make a claim for PM if he or she has the required number of MP's.



Unlike the pakistani constitution that BARS any Hindu from becoming the PM of pakistan.



Meanwhile here is a list of MUSLIM Chief Ministers in Hindu majority states of India,



Assam

Syeda Anwara Taimur



Bihar

Abdul Ghafoor



Kerala

C. H. Mohammad Koya



Maharashtra

Abdul Rahman Antulay



Pondicherry

M. Farroq



Rajasthan

Barkatullah Khan



This is Excluding Kashmir which always had a Muslim CM and NEVER A HINDU CM.





This list also excludes the Christian CM's of India For e.g. Jagan Mohan Reddy who is the christian CM of a Hindu Majority Andhra Pradesh.







