Grant consular access to Khadija Shah, US asks Pakistan

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

Sep 26, 2018
US State Department principal deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel on Tuesday asked the government of Pakistan to provide consular access to Khadija Shah -- the prime suspect in the attack on the corps commander’s house. Ms Shah is also an American citizen.

"I believe Ms Shah is a dual national, and so we continue to engage directly with the Government of Pakistan on this," the State Department spokesperson added.

Khadija Shah was arrested on May 23 in a case of attacking the Jinnah House, and sent to judicial lockup for identification parade.

Briefing the newsmen in Washington, Patel said: "The United States values its long standing cooperation with Pakistan. We have always viewed a prosperous and democratic Pakistan critical to US interests and that remains unchanged."

Responding to a question regarding allegations of a "foreign conspiracy" plotted in Washington to overthrow the previous government in Pakistan, he said that there is no truth to these allegations.

"These allegations are categorically false, he said and added that Pakistani politics are a matter for the people of Pakistani to decide and for them to pursue within the auspices of their own constitution and laws."

The deputy spokesman once again refused to publicly comment on the current political situation in Pakistan, saying we [The US] of course wants to see a prosperous and stable Pakistan because it’s in the interest of US-Pakistan relations.
https://dunyanews.tv/en/Pakistan/72...tanding-cooperation-with-Pakistan:-State-Dept
 
Dalit

Dalit

Mar 16, 2012
The Americans have been the single most destructive influence with regards to Pakistan. The Americans have failed to condemn the generals and the human rights abuses taking place in Pakistan. We have seen how duplicity works at international level. These are the same forces that were accusing the Pakistani army not so long ago. Every opportunity was grabbed to attack Pakistan and its army. Why? Because the generals weren't listening to Western demands. Today the same Western powers and their media is silent. Simply because their interests are again aligned with the generals. Today the Western powers have sealed their lips and are in fact complicit. Their denial won't change the reality. The facts clearly reveal the nexus between the Western powers and the Pakistani generals. This has emboldened generals to attack a political party and imprison thousands of political workers. The American Biden regime is complicit.
 
HttpError

HttpError

Feb 20, 2014
SaadH said:
Nah, just lip service. In other words, just keep going what you are doing and we will make empty statements for public consumption.
In this particular situation it may be true, as they might be playing good cop bad cop drama. However, if they really meant it, Islamabad would be shi**ing its pants.
 
El Sidd

El Sidd

Apr 5, 2017
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
"I believe Ms Shah is a dual national, and so we continue to engage directly with the Government of Pakistan on this," the State Department spokesperson added.
Gujju Patel's beliefs are of no importance here. There is a genuine problem in America that her citizens do not know which law applies to them.

Patel should consult a few lawyers before holding his press briefings.

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
US State Department principal deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

Sep 26, 2018
Jinnah House attack: Punjab okays consular access to fashion designer Khadija Shah​


  • Punjab Home Department grants consular access to Shah.
  • US officials are set to meet her today at Kot Lakhpat Jail.
  • She is allegedly involved in arson attack on Jinnah House.
LAHORE: Punjab Home Department has granted consular access to Pakistani-origin US citizen Khadija Shah, who was allegedly involved in an arson attack on Jinnah House on May 9, The News reported Thursday.
Sources said that Punjab Home Department made the decision after instructions from the Ministry of Interior.
The sources said the US officials are set to meet her today (Thursday) at 11pm at Kot Lakhpat Jail in the presence of prison as well as Special Branch officials.
After receiving the US officials’ request for consular access to Shah, the Ministry of Interior issued a no-objection certificate (NOC) and directed the additional chief secretary of the Punjab Home Department to give consular access to Shah.
The Ministry of Interior has also informed the Punjab IG Prisons and the superintendent of Kot Lakhpat Jail about its directions in this regard. During a weekly press briefing, US State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel had said that Washington was pursuing Shah’s case and it asked the Pakistani government to grant consular access to Shah.
“She holds dual citizenship and the US always stands alert to help the US citizen wherever he or she is arrested,” said the spokesperson of the US State Department.
"And we expect Pakistani authorities to respect all free, all fair trial guarantees owed to these detainees," he added.
The military installation was attacked on May 9 when supporters of PTI stormed and set it ablaze in the wake of the party chairman's arrest in the £190m settlement case. Shah said that she is a prominent supporter of PTI.
Jinnah House attack: Punjab okays consular access to fashion designer Khadija Shah

US officials are set to meet her today at Kot Lakhpat Jail
Jazzbot

Jazzbot

Apr 27, 2010
Jinnah House attack: Punjab okays consular access to fashion designer Khadija Shah​


Wish Imran Riaz Khan was also a US citizen, hell all of us imbeciles should seek other nationalities.
 

